Cass County going in "wrong direction," Lambert says, as COVID testing surpasses 8,000

“We want to limit entry to the building (City Hall),” he said. “Our staff is smaller.”

According to Mayor Paul Lambert, a number of employees have come down with the virus or are in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who has it.

Usually, there are two people available to help the public at the main counter, but in the last week only one was on hand and that included working this past weekend meaning overtime pay, Lambert said.

Lambert said the majority of people going inside City Hall are there to pay their water bills.

He urged all those residents to use the drop off box outside the main entrance. For those who prefer to put their bills in envelopes, some are available just inside the main door, he added.

There will be no burn permits issued for the time being, Portis said.

Other business could perhaps be done over the phone, Lambert added.

“We need to protect our employees and the public,” he said.

As in the past, Lambert stressed that everyone continue to follow health guidelines and avoid being in large groups. Unfortunately, that may have to include Thanksgiving activities with family members, he said.

“We may have to break tradition this year,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.