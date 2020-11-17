Cass County going in "wrong direction," Lambert says, as COVID testing surpasses 8,000

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County has once more reached a grim milestone in the battle against COVID-19 as more than 8,000 residents have now been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.
“We are seriously moving in the wrong direction,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.
He and other city officials are requesting the public limit their needs for doing business inside City Hall for the time being to help prevent the spread of the virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 8,305 tests taken with 743 of them coming back positive, according to figures from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
On Monday, Nov. 9, there were 7,644 tests taken, meaning an increase of 661 tests were taken in just an eight-day period.
There have been 672 recoveries, meaning 71 cases remain active at the moment. There have been three deaths recorded.
Both Cass and Sarpy counties remain in the high-risk range for catching the virus, according to the department.
The latest figures for Sarpy County show 67,785 tests have been taken with 7,942 cases found positive with 6,718 recoveries and 44 COVID-related deaths.
Understandably, the virus was a key topic at Monday’s Plattsmouth City Council meeting since half of the positive cases in Cass County are within or close to the city, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.
“We want to limit entry to the building (City Hall),” he said. “Our staff is smaller.”
According to Mayor Paul Lambert, a number of employees have come down with the virus or are in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who has it.
Usually, there are two people available to help the public at the main counter, but in the last week only one was on hand and that included working this past weekend meaning overtime pay, Lambert said.
Lambert said the majority of people going inside City Hall are there to pay their water bills.
He urged all those residents to use the drop off box outside the main entrance. For those who prefer to put their bills in envelopes, some are available just inside the main door, he added.
There will be no burn permits issued for the time being, Portis said.
Other business could perhaps be done over the phone, Lambert added.
“We need to protect our employees and the public,” he said.
As in the past, Lambert stressed that everyone continue to follow health guidelines and avoid being in large groups. Unfortunately, that may have to include Thanksgiving activities with family members, he said.
“We may have to break tradition this year,” he said.
