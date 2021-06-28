Cass County group hosts writing camp

ELMWOOD – Children gained a chance to improve their writing skills during a first-of-its-kind camp in Cass County.
Two dozen students took part in the inaugural Bess Streeter Aldrich Writing Camp for Kids. Activities took place June 14-17 at the Bess Streeter Aldrich House in Elmwood. The Omaha chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gave the Elmwood group a chance to develop a full writing curriculum for students in four grades.
Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation Executive Director Kurk Shrader said he was excited to see a large number of students take part in writing activities.
“Continuing with its theme of promoting good writing, the Aldrich Foundation also hosted its first writing camp during the week of June 14,” Shrader said. “As grant recipients from the Mary Katherine Goddard DAR chapter, the Aldrich Foundation was able to develop curriculum for writers in grades 3-6.”
Elmwood resident Cindy Backemeyer and Omaha resident Alissa Ehrman taught 24 students during the week. They provided a large amount of educational knowledge to the writing camp. Backemeyer is a fourth-grade teacher at Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School, and Ehrman is a fourth-grade teacher at Beals Elementary School in Omaha.
Backemeyer and Ehrman used many of Aldrich’s novels as part of the writing curriculum. Their goal was to help children have fun and learn how to be better writers throughout the week. The DAR grant provided funds for all materials and snacks for students.
Shrader said the foundation wanted to create a writing program that could be used all year. Schools throughout the state will be able to incorporate the materials in their own classroom lesson plans.
“The Aldrich Writing Camp will be offered during the summers, but the curriculum and other resources are available for other Nebraska teachers and homeschool groups to check out without charge during the academic year,” Shrader said.
The DAR awarded the $1,200 grant to the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation in July 2019. Foundation officials had intended to host the first writing camp in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the program until this year.