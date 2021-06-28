Cass County group hosts writing camp

ELMWOOD – Children gained a chance to improve their writing skills during a first-of-its-kind camp in Cass County.

Two dozen students took part in the inaugural Bess Streeter Aldrich Writing Camp for Kids. Activities took place June 14-17 at the Bess Streeter Aldrich House in Elmwood. The Omaha chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gave the Elmwood group a chance to develop a full writing curriculum for students in four grades.

Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation Executive Director Kurk Shrader said he was excited to see a large number of students take part in writing activities.

“Continuing with its theme of promoting good writing, the Aldrich Foundation also hosted its first writing camp during the week of June 14,” Shrader said. “As grant recipients from the Mary Katherine Goddard DAR chapter, the Aldrich Foundation was able to develop curriculum for writers in grades 3-6.”

Elmwood resident Cindy Backemeyer and Omaha resident Alissa Ehrman taught 24 students during the week. They provided a large amount of educational knowledge to the writing camp. Backemeyer is a fourth-grade teacher at Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School, and Ehrman is a fourth-grade teacher at Beals Elementary School in Omaha.