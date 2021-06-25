Cass County in flood watch through Saturday morning

PLATTSMOUTH – A flash flood watch is now in effect through Saturday morning for Cass County and other potions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

The watch replaces a flood warning that the NWS issued earlier in the day.

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight, the NWS projects. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, a dangerous situation, the NWS said.

Residents in this area should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should flash flood warnings be issued, the NWS said.

Besides Cass, other Nebraska counties in this current flash flood watch are Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, and Saline.

Also in the watch are Fremont and Page counties in Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.