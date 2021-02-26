Cass County in flood watch until Monday

VALLEY – Warming temperatures have caused the National Weather Service in Valley to issue a flood watch for portions of eastern Nebraska, including Cass County, particularly along the Loup, Platte and Elkhorn rivers.

This watch is in effect through Monday morning.

Warmer temperatures leading to the melting of ice and snow may cause ice to break up on the rivers, which may increase the threat for ice jams and subsequent flooding, according to the NWS. Low-lying areas along these rivers are most at risk for flooding. A few roads could be impacted, the NWS added.

Projected temperatures averaging into the 40s and 50s through the weekend will continue to slowly melt snow, which will go into the river system, the NWS said.

This extra water, combined with the warm temperatures, and the thinning of river ice may cause additional ice breakup and eventual ice jams.

An ice jam currently exists in the Platte River near Schuyler with water over Highway 15, the NWS said. Another long duration ice jam remains in place near Fremont with a few roads impacted.

“Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth,” the NWS said on its website. “A Flood Watch means there’s a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

