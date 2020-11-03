Cass County in high-risk range for virus

PAPILLION – Cass County has now moved into the high-risk range of catching COVID-19, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The department uses a dial on four risk levels – Low, Moderate, High and Severe. Currently, the dial is pointing in the middle of the high-risk area after weeks of it pointing in the moderate range, or at the border to the high-risk area.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert once again said the situation is not good.

“It’s more serious than people are taking it,” he said.

The latest figures from the department show the number of tests taken for the virus since the pandemic began has climbed to 7,305 with 553 confirmed positive cases. There have been 431 recoveries and two virus-related deaths.

According to the department, its COVID-19 risk dial is updated every Thursday. The current risk of COVID-19 in the two-county area has increased from 2.0 to 2.25 (out of a 0 – 4 scale), indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. As in the past, the department advises all residents to follow these recommendations to slow the transmission of COVID-19:

• Stay home as much as possible