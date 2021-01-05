Cass County K-3 students invited to enter NET writing contest

LINCOLN – Every young person has a story to tell and Nebraska K-3 students, including those in Cass County, are invited to tell their imaginative stories using creative writing skills and illustrations in the 2021 NET PBS KIDS Writers Contest.

The contest, sponsored by NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, is open to all Nebraska students in kindergarten through third grade. First, second and third place winners will be selected from each grade level.

Submitted stories can be fact, fiction, prose or poetry and must include at least five original color illustrations.

Entries must be postmarked by Wednesday, March 31, and mailed to NET at 1800 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Neb., 68503 or emailed to kids@netNebraska.org.

For more contest rules, details about how to enter and helpful writing resources, visit netnebraska.org/write.

