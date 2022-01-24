Cass County man admits viewing illegal child images

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man admitted Monday morning that he had viewed a large amount of sexually explicit photographs of children.

Thomas R. Anderson, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court for plea hearings in two cases. He pled guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct of a child in the first case. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss four identical charges in exchange for his plea.

Anderson pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine in the second case. Neither of the two plea agreements contained sentencing recommendations.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said Nebraska State Patrol investigators learned in August 2019 that a cybertip had come into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Google employees reported that they had discovered nine images containing child pornography on a Gmail account. Investigators verified the IP address of the computer where the images had been stored.

Palm said investigators discovered the computer was located at a residence in rural Cass County. They visited the home on Sept. 12, 2019, and seized eight pieces of electronic devices and equipment. They analyzed the contents of the devices and found dozens of illegal images of children.

Palm told the court that one of the devices had 112 photographs on it. He said one image showed four young girls ages 4-12. These pictures came from a computer seized in the basement of the home. Investigators later interviewed Anderson about photos that were on that computer and other devices.

Authorities charged Anderson with possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 28, 2021. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Anderson for speeding on Highway 50. The deputy noticed a small butane torch on a passenger seat and found a small baggie containing drug items. They later tested positive for methamphetamine weighing .26 of a gram.

Anderson remains free on bond. Judge Michael Smith set a sentencing date of April 11. He ordered Anderson to complete several evaluations before the sentencing hearing.

