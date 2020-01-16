TECUMSEH – A Cass County man who was serving a lengthy sentence for sexually assaulting a child died in state prison on Wednesday.
Raymond A. Daniels, 71, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said the cause of death has yet to be determined.
Strimple said a grand jury will be summoned to conduct an investigation into the death. This is standard protocol whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Daniels, who had been living in Avoca before going to prison, was sentenced in June 2015 for a Class 1B felony count of sexual assault of a child-first degree. Daniels pled guilty to the Cass County charge as part of a plea bargain.
Prosecutors from Jefferson, Lancaster and Otoe counties agreed to dismiss pending first-degree sexual assault charges to allow the Cass County case to proceed. They would have alleged that Daniels had committed similar crimes in their jurisdictions.
A young teenage victim told medical officers at a doctor’s appointment that Daniels had started sexually assaulting her in March 2010. The sexual assaults continued for four years. The girl, who is a relative of Daniels, said the assaults had taken place at his house, on camping trips and in a car.
You have free articles remaining.
Daniels said in his 2015 sentencing hearing that he felt he was the victim in the case because the girl had threatened him. District Court Judge Jeffrey Funke, who is now on the Nebraska Supreme Court, said the facts of the case suggested otherwise.
“Sir, you’re the adult in this situation,” Funke said at the hearing. “I’m not sure how a young teenager could intimidate a grown man. You admitted that you did these acts. The court cannot in good conscience believe that you are the victim in this situation.”
Funke said he was also troubled by the statements Daniels made following his arrest. He said he felt Daniels had not displayed any regret about the incidents and had not shown any compassion toward the victim.
“Even to this day you don’t accept any responsibility,” Funke said. “You have shown no remorse for your actions.”
Funke ruled that Daniels would serve a term of 30-50 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Daniels was required to serve the mandatory minimum term of 15 years in state prison before he could begin accruing time toward parole. He would not have been eligible for parole until he had served 22 1/2 years.