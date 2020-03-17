Cass County man enters plea to theft charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water man admitted Monday morning that he had helped steal more than $2,500 worth of items from a local residence.
Damian A. Hohn, 22, accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to one Class IIA felony charge of theft by taking-$5,000 or more.
The state agreed to dismiss a Class IIA felony charge of burglary in exchange for the plea. The state also agreed to dismiss a related case that included a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Hohn will be required to pay court costs in the dismissed case.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court he would recommend a sentence of not more than two to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Hohn will take part in a sentencing hearing May 11.
You have free articles remaining.
Fedde said Hohn was a co-defendant in a criminal incident that involved Noah A. Dewane, 21, of Weeping Water. Dewane was sentenced to a term of four to six years in state prison last week. He pled guilty in January to Class IIA felony charges of second-degree assault and theft by taking-$5,000 or more.
Fedde told the court Hohn helped Dewane steal items at a Weeping Water residence on Sept. 10. He said Hohn played the role of a “lookout” during the crime. Hohn went to the front door of the residence to determine if the owner was home. Hohn would have told the person he was looking for a lost dog if someone answered the door on that day.
Dewane committed the large majority of the thefts, but Fedde said Hohn was inside the home at the same time. Dewane gave Hohn $100 to remain quiet about the thefts.
The two men took items worth more than $5,000 from the house. One of the items was a mink coat that had previously been worn by a movie star. The coat, which was valued at $7,500, was recovered and returned.
Fedde said many of the other stolen items had not been found. Hohn and Dewane will be jointly responsible for $2,700 in restitution. They are not required to pay equal shares of that amount, but they will be required to produce a total of $2,700 for the victim.