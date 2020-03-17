Cass County man enters plea to theft charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water man admitted Monday morning that he had helped steal more than $2,500 worth of items from a local residence.

Damian A. Hohn, 22, accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to one Class IIA felony charge of theft by taking-$5,000 or more.

The state agreed to dismiss a Class IIA felony charge of burglary in exchange for the plea. The state also agreed to dismiss a related case that included a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Hohn will be required to pay court costs in the dismissed case.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court he would recommend a sentence of not more than two to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Hohn will take part in a sentencing hearing May 11.

Fedde said Hohn was a co-defendant in a criminal incident that involved Noah A. Dewane, 21, of Weeping Water. Dewane was sentenced to a term of four to six years in state prison last week. He pled guilty in January to Class IIA felony charges of second-degree assault and theft by taking-$5,000 or more.