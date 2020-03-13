Cass County man the 11th presumptive positive coronavirus case in state.

LINCOLN - The 11th presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the person is a Cass County resident in his 50s.

The DHHS is awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a press release.

The man’s identity and his place of residence were not revealed in the DHHS release.

However, according to the DHHS, the man recently traveled back to Nebraska from Minneapolis and was on the same connecting flight as the person who is Nebraska's first case.

He has been self-isolating at home since March 7, according to the DHHS..

Contact investigations are underway and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department with assistance from DHHS is rassessing potential exposures to determine next steps.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

