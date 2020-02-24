Cass County man, who shot at deputies, faces 29 felony charges

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Attorney’s Office has filed 29 felony charges against a man suspected of firing several shots at sheriff deputies resulting in an officer-involved shooting incident on Jan. 22.

The charges, filed against 37-year-old Paul Warner of rural Louisville, came following an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

In the late evening of Jan. 22, deputies from his office responded to an emergency call at a house northeast of Cedar Creek. A female there told the deputies that her husband had tried to commit suicide earlier and then took off in his truck.

Deputies had noticed the truck in a ditch as they were responding to the home, but the man was not around.

As deputies were talking to the wife on the front door, her husband, who returned through a back door, emerged from the front door and began firing shots at the deputies with a pistol.

Deputies returned fire in self-defense and hit the man several times, Brueggemann said.

No deputies were wounded during the shootout, he added.

The man was transported by ambulance to an Omaha hospital.