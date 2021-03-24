Cass County native involved in Iowa deaths

McFarland was supervising them when the attack occurred shortly after 10 a.m., Corrections officials said.

Dutcher and Woodard broke through a glass window in the break room and were attempting to use the grinder on the metal bars outside the windows, but failed to break through. The men ultimately were restrained and questioned by investigators, Rahn said.

Dutcher has been at the Anamosa prison since 2015 and was serving 50 years for robbing a Holstein bank and two Sioux City motels, according to Rahn and news reports. Woodard entered the prison in April 2018 on robbery and burglary charges stemming from a 2014 Sioux City home invasion.

The Iowa Department of Corrections had listed Woodard’s tentative release date as March 2039 prior to Wednesday’s attack. The robbery charges carried a mandatory minimum release date of 2035.

Woodard served time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections in 2016 for a Sarpy County charge of criminal mischief-value more than $1,500. He was released on April 6, 2018, and was transported to Anamosa to serve the robbery charges.