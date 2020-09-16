Cass County native to teach in Mongolia

The university is located in Ulaanbaatar, which is a thriving metropolitan area in the north-central region of Mongolia. The city’s population has nearly tripled in the past 30 years due to industrial growth. It is located on a plateau that has an elevation of 4,430 feet.

Mongolia has a diverse landscape that is filled with alpine mountains, crystal-clear lakes, large sand dunes and rolling hills. Greenfield said she is planning to visit many of these sites during her trip.

“I have been encouraged to travel outside of the capital city where I’ll be teaching, Ulaanbaatar, and see the countryside of Mongolia,” Greenfield said. “It is known for natural beauty and views on the wide open steppes. I am excited to take advantage of those travel opportunities, and I also hope to travel to some neighboring countries.”

Greenfield will be participating in the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, which is the flagship international educational exchange system sponsored by the United States government. The program provides approximately 8,000 grants each year to students and professors from across the world.

Approximately 2,100 U.S. citizens will take part in the program this year. Greenfield and others will receive round-trip transportation to their host country, healthcare benefits and funding to cover room and board.