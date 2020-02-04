PLATTSMOUTH - The word poverty brings to mind a variety of thoughts, perceptions, ideas, and for many, a genuine misunderstanding of what day-to-day challenges individuals and families living in poverty experience.
Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA) is partnering with Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty to offer a unique, no cost, interactive and educational event on Wednesday, March 11.
This event allows attendees the opportunity to experience a month of poverty in four 12-minute weeks, where they role play real-life situations of low-income households. During the activity, volunteers will also participate as local service providers such as employers, a school, law enforcement and banks.
The simulation is designed to provide a first-hand perspective of the challenges faced by low-income households as well as identify ways communities can work together to utilize local programs that help struggling families identify their own reachable goals.
The afternoon event will be held at the Plattsmouth VFW and will begin at 1 p.m. SENCA will facilitate the simulation which will be followed by a debriefing. Following a short break, a representative from Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty will provide an overview of their program and answer any questions.
This event is open to the public and space is limited. Please RSVP by March 4 either by emailing Studybzz@gmail.com or by calling 402-862-5883 Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lunch is available at the Back Alley Diner from 12 to 1 p.m. Please mention if you want lunch when you RSVP for the program.