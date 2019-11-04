WEEPING WATER – Cass County officials are alerting local farmers and producers to an upcoming deadline for crop and land use certification.
Dan Nannen, executive director of the Cass County Farm Service Agency (FSA) with the United States Department of Agriculture, said this week that producers need to file accurate and timely acreage reports by Nov. 15. The Nov. 15 deadline applies to fall-seeded crops for 2020 production. This list includes items such as winter wheat and fall-seeded forage crops.
“In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit the Cass County FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline,” Nannen said.
There are several exceptions to the Nov. 15 acreage reporting date. If the crop has not been planted by Nov. 15, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
If a producer acquires additional acreage after Nov. 15, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
Nannen said Non-insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NCDAP) policyholders should note the acreage-reporting date for NCDAP-covered crops is the earlier of two possible dates. It can either be Nov. 15 or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
“Filing acreage certifications now, by the deadline, establishes producer eligibility for a variety of FSA risk management programs,” Nannen said. “It positions our office to expedite service to our producers next year, should a disaster occur.”
Cass County residents who have questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports can contact Nannen at 402-267-2015. They can also call that number to schedule a certification appointment.