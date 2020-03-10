Cass County promotes agritourism

PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska’s agribusinesses may also be growing into tourist businesses.

That’s the possibility following a recent tour of agribusiness owners to this area.

Each year the Nebraska Tourism Commission hosts a workshop aimed at helping Nebraskans start, grow and market successful agritourism, ecotourism and/or adventure travel businesses.

“They’re looking to diversify their businesses into tourism,” said Jenna Bartja, travel specialist for the commission. “They want to attract tourists and offer something unique.”

This year’s workshop, held on two days in late February, included a stop at Midwest Hop Producers near Plattsmouth.

The owners, Bruce and Annette Wiles, took the group of some 20 business owners around the grounds explaining how they grow their hops and hemp and the products they can make.

“Hops take three years to reach full maturity,” said Bruce, adding that he spent five years learning about the business of growing hops.

The two-hour tour concluded with beer and samples in their indoor tasting room that’s become quite a hit with many customers from Omaha, Annette said.