Cass County reaches 200 COVID recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION – The number of Cass County residents who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 reached the 200 mark on Tuesday.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 4,775 county residents who have been tested for the virus with 239 positive cases.

Of those, there have been 200 recoveries. The department identifies recoveries as the number of individuals who are not ill or hospitalized at 14 days following diagnosis.

There have been two deaths in the county in which the virus was a contributing factor.

Cass and Sarpy counties remain in the moderate range as far as the risk of the virus spreading. This is higher than the low range, but lower than the high and severe ranges.

In Sarpy County as of Tuesday, there have been 35,461 tests taken with 2,885 coming back as positive. There have been 2,553 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said residents have done “reasonably well” in following health measures to ward off the virus.

“People still need to take the proper precautions,” he said.