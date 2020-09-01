 Skip to main content
Cass County reaches special mark in COVID recoveries
Cass County reaches special mark in COVID recoveries

PAPILLION – The number of Cass County residents who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 reached the 200 mark on Tuesday.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 4,775 county residents who have been tested for the virus with 239 positive cases.

Of those, there have been 200 recoveries. The department identifies recoveries as the number of individuals who are not ill or hospitalized at 14 days following diagnosis.

There have been two deaths in the county in which the virus was a contributing factor.

Cass and Sarpy counties remain in the moderate range as far as the risk of the virus spreading. This is higher than the low range, but lower than the high and severe ranges.

In Sarpy County as of Tuesday, there have been 35,461 tests taken with 2,885 coming back as positive. There have been 2,553 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said residents have done “reasonably well” in following health measures to ward off the virus.

“People still need to take the proper precautions," he said.

Lambert admitted disappointment in the cancelations of major city gatherings like Cruizin’ Main and the Harvest Festival, but it’s necessary from a health point.

“Public safety is paramount,” he said.

As in past weeks, the health department in its latest media release continues to urge the public to follow its recommended health measures.

These are:

• Stay home as much as possible.

• When going out in public, maintain a six foot distance from others and wear a cloth face covering.

• Shop alone and only shop one time per week.

• Stay away from others who are sick.

• Wash hands often.

• For those who have tested positive for COVID-19, follow public health recommendations of isolation.

