Cass County receives $279,762 payment from OPPD

OMAHA – The Omaha Public Power District has announced the distribution of nearly $34 million for in-lieu-of-tax payments to 11 southeast Nebraska counties with Cass County receiving $279,762.

In-lieu-of-tax payment amounts are based on 5 percent of OPPD’s gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales in incorporated cities and towns, and take the place of property taxes, said OPPD spokeswoman Jodi Baker.

County treasurers then distribute the money to various government agencies to fund needed services and improvements.

“This is one way we, as a public power utility, give back to our customers and contribute to our communities,” said Craig Moody, OPPD’s board chair. “We know these funds will be put to good use within the counties we serve.”

In addition to these payments, the district also pays general sales taxes, gasoline taxes, motor vehicle license fees and permit fees like any other business, Baker said.

The payment amounts to the other counties OPPD serves are as follows: Douglas, $26,957,456; Sarpy, $5,540,436; Washington, $650,426; Saunders, $320,521; Dodge, $143,759; Nemaha, $40,352; Johnson, $15,023; Richardson, $13,717; Otoe, $4,122; and Colfax, $4,316.