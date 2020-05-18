Cass County records first COVID-19 death, 20 positive cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION: A woman in her 60s who also suffered from serious underlying health conditions has become the first COVID-19 death in Cass County, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

It is currently unknown how she contracted the virus, the department said.

The woman lived in the zip code of 68048, which takes in the northeast section of the county and includes Plattsmouth, according to a department tracking map.

“We offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to the family of this individual,” said Sarah Schram, the department’s health director. “Our entire team has been working diligently to protect the health and safety of our community. We are doing everything we can to prevent more loss of lives from this pandemic.”

As of Monday afternoon, 557 Cass County residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 20 positive cases, according to the department. Nine of those cases were community acquired and seven came from close contact.

There are currently nine cases (six active, two recovered) in the 68048 area, according to the tracking map.

The zip code locations of the other Cass County positive cases, according to the map are: