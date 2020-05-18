Cass County records first COVID-19 death, 20 positive cases

PAPILLION: A woman in her 60s who also suffered from serious underlying health conditions has become the first COVID-19 death in Cass County, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
It is currently unknown how she contracted the virus, the department said.
The woman lived in the zip code of 68048, which takes in the northeast section of the county and includes Plattsmouth, according to a department tracking map.
“We offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to the family of this individual,” said Sarah Schram, the department’s health director. “Our entire team has been working diligently to protect the health and safety of our community. We are doing everything we can to prevent more loss of lives from this pandemic.”
As of Monday afternoon, 557 Cass County residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 20 positive cases, according to the department. Nine of those cases were community acquired and seven came from close contact.
There are currently nine cases (six active, two recovered) in the 68048 area, according to the tracking map.
The zip code locations of the other Cass County positive cases, according to the map are:
68455 (southeast section of county) – one case (recovered)
68463 (central section of county) – one case (active)
68307 (south-central section of county) – one case (active)
68407 – (central section of county) one case (recovered)
68403 – (central section of county) - one case (active)
68366 – (west section of county) – one case (active)
68304 – (west-central section of county) - one case (active)
68347 – (southwest section of county) – four cases (two active, two recovered)
Schram urged all residents to continue doing all they can to keep themselves and each other safe and healthy.
“Each of us must do our part to slow down the transmission of this virus by adhering to social distancing and other health advisories,” Schram said.
Certain people are at higher risk of getting very ill from COVID-19, including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
All residents, especially those in the higher-risk groups, should do the following:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• When going out in public, maintain a six- foot distance between themselves and others and wear a cloth face mask.
• Shop alone and only shop one time per week.
• Help seniors stay healthy at home by shopping for them.
• Stay away from others who are sick.
• Wash hands often.
For more information about COVID-19 visit www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org.
