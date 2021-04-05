Cass County residents 16 or older now eligible for vaccination

PAPILLION - The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling for residents aged 16 years and older.

Residents aged 18 years and older can receive either the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine; residents aged 16 years and older can receive Pfizer vaccine.

All residents under the age of 19 years must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by a parent or legal guardian.

Those eligible do not need the health department to schedule their appointment for them, but rather they should do it on their own.

Meanwhile, according to the health department, the percentage of the population 16 and older completing the vaccination is 20.4 percent as of Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.