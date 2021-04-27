Cass County residents celebrate Earth Day event

PLATTSMOUTH – It was a day to celebrate the Earth – and to learn ways to better protect it.

That was the case last Thursday, Earth Day, at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store where an official from Keep Cass County Beautiful set up a table for local folks to learn more on environmentally-sound practices around these parts.

“Earth Day started in 1970 and now it’s a worldwide celebration,” said Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director. “It is a day to celebrate better ways to take care of the earth.”

Among the items that were passed out were kids coloring books about the environment and the importance of recycling.

There were also cloth grocery bags that people could pick up.

These bags can be used again and again, instead of paper or plastic bags that are “one and done,” though they can be recycled, Behrns said.

“You can use cloth bags many, many times,” she said.

Other ways folks can help the environment include composting food scraps to reduce food waste, Behrns said.

“Help protect pollinators by planting flowers and trees and avoid pesticides,” she said.