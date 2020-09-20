Cass County residents honor local teacher

Bescheinen began teaching at Weeping Water in the 2015-16 school year and soon became close friends with many staff members and students. She used her enthusiasm and integrity to provide special education students with the assistance they needed to learn new skills. She became known as “KT” throughout the building.

Bescheinen, 37, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Treatment at that time caused the cancer to go into remission, but she learned in late 2018 that it had returned. Doctors discovered that the cervical cancer had spread from the location of the original tumors and had metastasized into her lungs.

Bescheinen and her family have traveled to the Mayo Clinic to form a plan for treatment. Local residents have conducted numerous fundraisers since that time to help the family with medical costs. An auction in January 2019 raised nearly $8,000 for Bescheinen, and many ticket raffle events at Weeping Water activities have provided thousands more in relief funds.

Weeping Water softball and volleyball players have lent their support to the cause this fall. Students on both teams have worn black t-shirts that showcase a red heart and the initials KT. Members of the Weeping Water and Boys Town volleyball teams spelled out her initials on the court earlier this month as a way to boost her spirits.

Weeping Water and Conestoga athletes will help Bescheinen again during a volleyball triangular on Thursday, Sept. 24. They will join Raymond Central for matches at Weeping Water Activities Center starting at 5 p.m. They will recognize Bescheinen during the evening.

