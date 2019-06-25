MURDOCK – Cass County residents have celebrated Independence Day with festive activities in Murdock for decades.
They are looking forward to the chance to collect sparkling Fourth of July memories again this summer.
Elmwood Murdock Merchants Association is sponsoring a full day of events for people to enjoy next Thursday. Murdock Fourth of July activities will begin on Main Street with a community breakfast at Bulldogs Bar and Grill. Breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m. at the business.
The Dillon Synovec Memorial Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Murdock ballfields near Elmwood-Murdock High School. Same-day registration and race-day pickup of packets for pre-registrants will begin at 6:30 a.m. in the shelter at Murdock Park. Participants will either run or walk on a route through Murdock.
Elmwood-Murdock volleyball players are sponsoring the Dillon Synovec Memorial Run/Walk. All proceeds will be used to help students in the Elmwood-Murdock school system.
Elmwood-Murdock cheerleaders are sponsoring a face-painting event from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Main Street. Children of all ages are invited to participate.
Murdock Lions Club members are sponsoring a four-person tractor pull contest on Main Street. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Two historical buildings will open to the public at 10 a.m. The Murdock Museum and the Murdock Historical Society’s one-room schoolhouse will showcase their artifacts. All members of the public are welcome to visit. The museum is located at the intersection of 3rd and Main streets and the schoolhouse is located at the intersection of 3rd and Railroad streets.
Cass County Creative Cats 4-H Club is sponsoring a petting zoo along Main Street. The petting zoo will open at 10 a.m. and will run through the early afternoon. Community members will also have opportunities to take part in many games and activities along Main Street beginning at 10 a.m.
The Murdock Fourth of July Grand Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The parade will begin on the northern edge of town and continue along Main Street. Parades in previous years have lasted approximately one hour.
Murdock Lions Club members will hold a community luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will take place in the old fire hall on Main Street. Members of the Tomorrow’s Producers 4-H Club will provide free watermelons for residents after the parade. Watermelons will be available near the old fire hall.
Baseball and softball games will take place at the Murdock ballfields throughout the afternoon. United Methodist Church members are sponsoring a pie and ice cream social in the church basement. The event will run from 12-3 p.m.
Fourth of July festivities will wrap up at dusk with a large fireworks display. The fireworks will go off at the Murdock ballfields.