Cass County runners invited to virtual state games torch run

LINCOLN – Runners in Cass County have a chance to participate with runners across the state in a unique torch run celebrating this year’s Cornhusker State Games.

The Nebraska Sports Council has announced that this year’s Cornhusker State Games (CSG) Torch Run will be conducted virtually from June 1 to 25 across all counties in Nebraska.

The new format calls for runners to register, run a minimum of one mile in a safe location in their home county, and then post a selfie-photo or -video from their mile(s) on the CSG Torch Run Facebook page on the day assigned to their county. It is free to participate, and all runners receive a free shirt (while supplies last) and entry into a daily prize drawing.

“Obviously, we made the change to a virtual format for everyone’s safety, but the bright side is that without a physical route, every runner in Nebraska has a chance to participate close to home,” NSC Executive Director Dave Mlnarik said.

Those interested in running can register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, at CornhuskerStateGames.com, but here is a breakdown of the key elements: