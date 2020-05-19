Cass County saw 37-percent voter turnout in May primary

PLATTSMOUTH – The May 12 Nebraska Primary got a favorable vote on how things went.
“I thought it went good,” said Linn Moore, Cass County’s election commissioner. “It was a nice clean election.”
It was also an historic primary election as more than 471,000 Nebraskans voted, breaking a 48-year-old record for ballots cast in a primary election, according to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
“What is even more remarkable is that Nebraska voters broke the record in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the serious health threat posed by COVID-19,” Evnen said through his office.
In Cass County, 6,684 registered voters took part, a 37.14 percent turnout, higher than primaries in recent times, according to Moore. More than 5,000 of that total number voted early, Moore said. She credited the advanced mailing to all of the county’s voters encouraging them to vote early. This helped many become more aware of the upcoming primary, she said.
Approximately 1,400 voters went to the polls on May 12, she added.
The preliminary statewide numbers show that about 60,000 to 65,000 Nebraskans voted at the polls, according to Evnen. Every polling place was safely opened for Nebraska voters who chose to vote in person, and the logistics of the election did not just happen, he said.
“I am very grateful to the 4,000 poll workers who stepped up to open Nebraska’s polls on time and with the proper number of poll workers present,” Evnen said. “I would like to acknowledge the strong support of those poll workers who returned to service for this primary, the many new poll workers who served for the first time, and the members of the Nebraska National Guard who volunteered to serve as poll workers.”
A final count of a local school bond issue increased the number of voters who opposed the measure than what was listed on election night.
Concerning the Conestoga school bond issue, 640 voters opposed the measure, while 627 approved it. On election night, the unofficial vote showed the measure failed by just two votes.
Overall, Evnen seemed to be extremely pleased with the process.
“I am very proud to be a Nebraskan every day, and especially so at this moment,” he said. “Well done, Nebraska.”
