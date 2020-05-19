Cass County saw 37-percent voter turnout in May primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The May 12 Nebraska Primary got a favorable vote on how things went.

“I thought it went good,” said Linn Moore, Cass County’s election commissioner. “It was a nice clean election.”

It was also an historic primary election as more than 471,000 Nebraskans voted, breaking a 48-year-old record for ballots cast in a primary election, according to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

“What is even more remarkable is that Nebraska voters broke the record in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the serious health threat posed by COVID-19,” Evnen said through his office.

In Cass County, 6,684 registered voters took part, a 37.14 percent turnout, higher than primaries in recent times, according to Moore. More than 5,000 of that total number voted early, Moore said. She credited the advanced mailing to all of the county’s voters encouraging them to vote early. This helped many become more aware of the upcoming primary, she said.

Approximately 1,400 voters went to the polls on May 12, she added.