Cass County schools make plans to reschedule key events

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the calendar of school events for high school students at all five Cass County districts.
Teachers, parents and administrators are working hard to make sure students can still experience all of those major life moments in 2020.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water students have watched as dates for activities like graduation, Prom and Honors Night have been forced to change. Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure (DHM) order earlier this month that prohibited public, private and parochial schools from having students inside district buildings until May 30.
The DHM also prohibits more than ten people from gathering in a single space at the same time. This includes gymnasiums, auditoriums, libraries or other confined indoor or outdoor spaces.
Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Matthew Blomstedt sent a letter to all Nebraska superintendents and administrators on April 16 concerning questions about graduation. He said he and Ricketts had spoken about the issue and advised schools not to hold ceremonies in either May or June.
“The governor and I have advised that any in-person graduation ceremony or recognition be scheduled in late summer (July or August), and only with the approval of local health officials,” Blomstedt said.
Conestoga
Conestoga Junior/Senior High School Principal Rob Geise said administrators, teachers, parents and students have worked together to form plans for new dates for events. He said the district is aiming to have a graduation ceremony at Conestoga High School on Saturday, July 11. It had been scheduled to originally take place on May 9.
“It has been a challenging process, but we’ve stayed hopeful to have a graduation ceremony for our seniors,” Geise said. “The makeup date was set for June 7, but after the latest release of information the June 7 date looks unlikely. Therefore, we’ll likely begin focusing our sights on July 11.
“If it is unable to happen on July 11, we’ll look to be creative with whatever type of format we’re allowed to hold. This could be virtual, small group (inside or outside) or a combination of the two. We will seek guidance from local health officials while planning.”
Geise said Conestoga parents have taken over responsibilities for Prom and are working on an alternate date for the event.
“This will be sponsored and run by our parents, but the school is willing to assist any way they can,” Geise said. “I’m proud of our parents for working to provide this opportunity for our juniors and seniors.”
Other events could take place this spring or early summer through online platforms. The National Honor Society induction ceremony was set for April 15, the FFA banquet was scheduled for April 22 and the athletic awards banquet was set for May 3.
“We will be creative using social media and technology to give our students the recognition they deserve,” Geise said.
Elmwood-Murdock
Elmwood-Murdock Superintendent Ryan Knippelmeyer said staff and students have been in constant communication about rescheduling events. Administrators and board members have sought input from seniors regarding graduation. Elmwood-Murdock Board of Education members recently set Saturday, July 25, as a potential date for an in-person graduation ceremony.
“We have been working with our seniors in regards to a possible graduation,” Knippelmeyer said. “We discussed the options of a virtual online graduation or possibly holding off as long as we can to try and have a ‘normal’ graduation in July. The students overwhelmingly preferred holding off as long as we can and trying to have a graduation in late July, if restrictions have been lifted enough to allow this.
“As of now, we are having discussions on possibilities to recognize our students and athletes for honors nights, but no decisions have been made yet. The same goes for Prom. We have not set a possible date for Prom at this point.”
Knippelmeyer said he has been proud of the way community members have responded to the coronavirus changes.
“Our parents have been very supportive during this very challenging time,” Knippelmeyer said. “We continue to provide them updates the best we can and provide them resources to assist them at home. I know our parents are doing the best they can during this time.
“I would say that our students are handling this situation in a way that many other districts are seeing. Obviously we feel very bad for our students, especially our seniors, but the majority of our students are staying engaged and are working to stay active in what we’re asking them to do for school.”
Louisville
Louisville Superintendent Andrew Farber said school leaders have been working to find solutions to dates for many activities. The district is planning to hold an in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 25, if conditions allow.
“In regards to student honors we are working on a virtual presentation recognizing our students,” Farber said. “I anticipate that it will be released in mid-May. We do not plan to reschedule Prom at this time. A small graduation ‘recognition’ will take place on the initial scheduled date, May 9, and we have rescheduled the actual graduation ceremony for Saturday, July 25.
“We are also rescheduling kindergarten and fifth-grade graduation for a later date.”
Louisville’s National Honor Society induction ceremony had been scheduled for March 23. The activities awards banquet had been set for April 27 and the academic awards banquet had been planned for May 5.
Farber said residents have been cooperative and understanding about the situation both in terms of academics and activities.
“LPS families have done a tremendous job working with our staff,” Farber said. “Our goal is to be purposeful with our instruction, maintaining constant contact with our students and their families. The district and our families recognize the need for grace and patience in this current academic model.”
Plattsmouth
Plattsmouth administrators, board members and Student Advisory Committee members have met several times to discuss plans for events. Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty said they have identified Friday, June 19, and Friday, July 17, as potential dates for Prom.
“Given the NDE guidance relative to in-person graduation ceremonies, I anticipate we will need to focus our attention on July 17 for Prom,” Hasty said.
Plattsmouth has scheduled a virtual honors night ceremony for Wednesday, May 6. Hasty said the district will show the event on the internet.
The district is planning to conduct an audio graduation broadcast on Saturday, May 9. Hasty said the broadcast would be accessible online and would begin at 10 a.m.
Plattsmouth is also planning to have a traditional graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 25. It could be either in the high school gym or outside at Blue Devil Stadium depending on health and weather conditions.
“We will also need approval of local health officials for the in-person ceremony,” Hasty said. “We are hopeful that the weather will cooperate with us and the in-person ceremony can be held outside in our turf stadium.”
Hasty told school board members that students and staff had played important roles in the selection of dates. The Student Advisory Committee includes four seniors and several other Student Council members. Teachers and organizational sponsors have also given input to the group.
“They’ve been providing a lot of help on this,” Hasty said. “It’s been a really good situation working with everyone.”
Weeping Water
Weeping Water Superintendent Kevin Reiman said district officials have developed a plan to reschedule many activities. He said administrators and sponsors have finalized two potential dates for Prom. The first date will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, and the second backup date will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
The school district rents Gibson Hall in town for Prom. Reiman said school officials worked with the Gibson Hall schedule to find potential dates for Prom activities.
Weeping Water will be hosting a virtual graduation on Saturday, May 9. Reiman said there would be a senior parade through town at 1 p.m. that day. The traditional senior video would be released after the parade is finished. Students have been coordinating the efforts with Weeping Water Junior/Senior High School Principal Dr. Tiffanie Welte.
“The virtual graduation will attempt to have many of the aspects of our normal graduation,” Reiman said. “The senior class officers have been working with Dr. Welte to plan the virtual graduation.”
Reiman said there will be an in-person graduation ceremony during the next 14 months. The district has scheduled the first possible event for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25. If that date falls through, school officials are willing to consider all possible options to make sure seniors can experience graduation together.
“We have made a commitment to our seniors and parents that we will hold an in-person ceremony at some time,” Reiman said. “If restrictions are in place that prevent the July 25 ceremony we would explore a ceremony at a later date, perhaps over Christmas break or the following spring in conjunction with the 2021 graduation ceremony.”
Weeping Water is planning to hold a virtual honors night to recognize academic, extracurricular and athletic achievements of students. The district is hoping to have that take place on Thursday, May 7.
Reiman said local residents have been helpful in every aspect of the coronavirus pandemic rescheduling.
“Weeping Water students and staff members have been fantastic,” Reiman said. “They have worked with us every step of the way. From the beginning, I felt that this was a community effort to ensure we were doing what was best for students.”
