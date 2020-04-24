Cass County schools make plans to reschedule key events

Knippelmeyer said he has been proud of the way community members have responded to the coronavirus changes.

“Our parents have been very supportive during this very challenging time,” Knippelmeyer said. “We continue to provide them updates the best we can and provide them resources to assist them at home. I know our parents are doing the best they can during this time.

“I would say that our students are handling this situation in a way that many other districts are seeing. Obviously we feel very bad for our students, especially our seniors, but the majority of our students are staying engaged and are working to stay active in what we’re asking them to do for school.”

Louisville

Louisville Superintendent Andrew Farber said school leaders have been working to find solutions to dates for many activities. The district is planning to hold an in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 25, if conditions allow.