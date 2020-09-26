Cass County schools show support for Bescheinen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Volleyball athletes from a pair of Cass County schools showcased their support Thursday night for a local resident who is battling cervical cancer.

Conestoga and Weeping Water students joined coaches, parents and fans for a ceremony honoring KT Bescheinen. The event took place at Weeping Water Activities Center prior to a match between the two teams.

Weeping Water head coach Ty Peteranetz told the crowd Bescheinen was an inspiration to players from both schools. She has been a special education teacher at Weeping Water since the 2015-16 academic year, and several of her children attend classes in the Conestoga district.

Peteranetz presented a check for $1,521.87 to Tracy Anderson during the ceremony. Anderson accepted the check on behalf of Bescheinen, who was unable to attend the event.

Weeping Water students collected a large portion of the money by selling t-shirts to Cass County residents. Athletes from both schools wore t-shirts showing their support for Bescheinen at the ceremony.

Conestoga wore black t-shirts that had a red heart on the back with the initials KT inside of it. Weeping Water wore gray t-shirts that had Indians, Cougars and Support KT written on them.