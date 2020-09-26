Cass County schools show support for Bescheinen

WEEPING WATER – Volleyball athletes from a pair of Cass County schools showcased their support Thursday night for a local resident who is battling cervical cancer.
Conestoga and Weeping Water students joined coaches, parents and fans for a ceremony honoring KT Bescheinen. The event took place at Weeping Water Activities Center prior to a match between the two teams.
Weeping Water head coach Ty Peteranetz told the crowd Bescheinen was an inspiration to players from both schools. She has been a special education teacher at Weeping Water since the 2015-16 academic year, and several of her children attend classes in the Conestoga district.
Peteranetz presented a check for $1,521.87 to Tracy Anderson during the ceremony. Anderson accepted the check on behalf of Bescheinen, who was unable to attend the event.
Weeping Water students collected a large portion of the money by selling t-shirts to Cass County residents. Athletes from both schools wore t-shirts showing their support for Bescheinen at the ceremony.
Conestoga wore black t-shirts that had a red heart on the back with the initials KT inside of it. Weeping Water wore gray t-shirts that had Indians, Cougars and Support KT written on them.
Bescheinen, 37, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Treatment at that time caused the cancer to go into remission, but she learned in late 2018 that it had returned. Doctors discovered that the cervical cancer had spread from the location of the original tumors and had metastasized into her lungs.
Bescheinen and her family have traveled to the Mayo Clinic to form a plan for treatment. Local residents have conducted numerous fundraisers since that time to help the family with medical costs. An auction in January 2019 raised nearly $8,000 for Bescheinen, and many ticket raffle events at Weeping Water activities have provided thousands more in relief funds.
Football players from Conestoga and Weeping Water wore heart decals on their helmets during their Sept. 18 game in Weeping Water. Members of Weeping Water’s softball team have also worn t-shirts with the red heart and Bescheinen’s initials during their games.
