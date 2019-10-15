PLATTSMOUTH – William Brueggemann has been the sheriff of Cass County since 1991 and a member of that department even longer.
He tours the county to meet with his fellow county residents on a weekly basis and enjoys talking to children about crime prevention.
“The best prevention against crime is education,” he said.
Brueggemann has been involved in many organizations and commissions over those years.
And, he said with pride recently, “In 28 years, I’ve never gone over budget. I’m a penny pincher. That’s what taxpayers want.”
It’s not surprising then that honors would eventually come his way. And, that certainly came true recently.
In what might be the greatest honor a sheriff could receive in this state, Brueggemann was elected to the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association Hall of Fame.
“It’s an honor and I was humbled by it,” he said. “It was a surprise and it was nice.”
In nominating his boss, Lt. Jeffrey Lickei said in a letter, “Anyone who knows Bill would attest that he is driven by a tremendous passion for law enforcement and he embraces the safety and well-being of every child.”
Lickei went on to say that his boss laid the groundwork for a new law enforcement center and a 110-bed jail replacing a much smaller and deteriorating facility built in the early 1900s.
“He campaigned for support in getting a bond issue passed by the voters and in May of 2002, his dream for Cass County became a reality when the City/County Law Enforcement Center and Jail opened for business,” Lickei said.
“This building is a big accomplishment,” Brueggemann said in his office this week.
The jail with its 110 beds has allowed other agencies to pay the county for housing their own inmates there.
These contracts with those agencies bring in about $1.6 million to the county’s general fund each year, Brueggemann said.
During his years as sheriff, Brueggemann has served on the Nebraska Crime Commission (12 years), Nebraska Victims Reparation Committee (12 years), and 14 years on the County/District Court Judge Nominating Committee.
He also served as president of the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association in 2016 and currently serves as Nebraska’s representative on the Western States Sheriff’s Association, as well as being vice chairman of the School Safety Committee of the National Sheriff’s Association.
At Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Chairman Dan Henry said that the jail under Brueggemann’s management is always in full compliance with state regulations every year.
“It’s an honor, no doubt about it,” Henry said of Brueggemann’s HOF selection.
Brueggemann is 63, but don’t expect his retirement any time soon because, well, he enjoys his job.
“I still look forward to come to work every day.”
In his modest way, Brueggemann added that he thought there were others who deserved this honor as much as he.
When asked what his greatest accomplishment was, Brueggemann said,
“My best accomplishment is my four kids. My first priority has always been kids. Next week I plan to attend a career fair.”