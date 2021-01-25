Cass County speech teams claim awards

Speech students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville gained experience this weekend with medal-winning work at area contests.

Conestoga students Lindee Watson and Ella Lewis earned awards at the Concordia University Asynch Classic. Students competed in the tournament on a virtual basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watson rose to the top of the Extemporaneous Speaking category with her effort. She earned first place in the division. Judges also honored Lewis with a spot in the top three places of the Oral Interpretation of Poetry contest.

Conestoga competed in the Lincoln Southwest Silver Talon Invite on Saturday. The speech tournament was the largest event of the season and featured teams from across the state. Millard North won the team title with 1,300 points and Malcolm finished second with 418 points.

Lily Drannen gave an award-winning performance for Conestoga in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category. She captured fourth place in the division. Students from Millard North, Kearney and Lincoln East took home the top three spots.

Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville competed in the Scotus Central Catholic Shamrock Invite on Saturday. The Knights and Lions both left the event with medals.