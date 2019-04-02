LOUISVILLE – It’s that time of the year again – spring (outdoor) cleaning in Cass County.
The annual Keep Cass County Beautiful Great American Cleanup, the local version sponsored by Keep America Beautiful, is on now through June 20.
“This is the big signature program of Keep America Beautiful of which we are an affiliate of,” said Linda Behrns, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful (KCCB).
KCCB partners with local schools, 4-H clubs, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and other organizations and communities to plan events and educational programs to renew parks, remove litter and debris, reduce waste, improve recycling, plus plant trees and flowers, Behrns said.
A community-wide event in Elmwood is set for May 4, with Eagle and Manley having theirs on May 11, she said.
Last year, 280 volunteers throughout the county donated 610 hours and collected 3,555 pounds of litter, Behrns said.
Community greening and beautification efforts range from new tree plantings to planting flower gardens that create vibrant gateways to creating community gardens that help feed the hungry and educate young gardeners, Behrns said.
Gardeners and garden clubs are encouraged to plant red flowers to support Keep Nebraska Beautiful’s GROW BIG RED flower program, she added.
KCCB will provide trash bags, disposable gloves, safety vests, and pickup tools, she said.
Organizations may be awarded up to $50 per mile and $10 per acre for cleaning up litter in public areas along streets, curbs, alleys and sidewalks at schools, parks and in rural areas including county and country roads.
Adopt a Highway programs are ineligible for funding.
The Great American Cleanup, which marks its 21st year in 2019, attracts more than 3 million volunteers and participants every year, according to Behrns.
For information on how to participate and the supplies needed, contact Behrns at Linda @KeepCassCountyBeautiful.com.