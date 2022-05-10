Cass County students collect state academic honors

LINCOLN – Cass County students harvested rewards this week for their efforts in both academics and activities at their high schools.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Spring 2022 season. Spring activities include journalism, music, girls soccer, boys soccer, baseball, boys golf, girls tennis, girls track and field, boys track and field and unified sports track and field.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water had Academic All-State Award recipients. Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored spring activity. Students could earn multiple honors if they were involved in more than one spring activity at their school.
Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Teenagers had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.
People are also reading…
Conestoga
Journalism: John McConnell, Emory Trofholz
Music: Stephanie Colvert, Daniel Cutler
Girls Soccer: Sophia Tegels, Lindee Watson
Boys Soccer: Bryson Berg, Johnny Welter
Girls Track and Field: Addi Andersen, Morgan McAndrew
Boys Track and Field: Keaghon Chini, Evan Svanda
Elmwood-Murdock
Girls Track and Field: Bailey Frahm, Sela Rikli
Boys Track and Field: Reid Fletcher, Cade Hosier
Boys Golf: Nate Rust
Louisville
Journalism: Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski
Music: Diana Geditz, Nathan Sollberger
Girls Track and Field: Brooke Smith, Laura Swanson
Boys Track and Field: Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein
Plattsmouth
Journalism: Jessica Meisinger, Carlee Petereit
Music: Cadence Fulfs, Rowan Wilson
Girls Soccer: Ireland Todd, Rowan Wilson
Boys Soccer: Jude Wehrbein
Girls Track and Field: Natalie Briggs, Gertie Yoder
Boys Track and Field: Kevin Sohl, Caleb Wiseman
Boys Golf: Kye Stone
Baseball: Sam Campin, Clayton Mayfield
Weeping Water
Music: Samantha Burch, Sam Hammons
Girls Track and Field: Ciera Dieter, Lauren Wehrbein
Boys Track and Field: Matt Cover, Austin Patton