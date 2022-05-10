Cass County students collect state academic honors

LINCOLN – Cass County students harvested rewards this week for their efforts in both academics and activities at their high schools.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Spring 2022 season. Spring activities include journalism, music, girls soccer, boys soccer, baseball, boys golf, girls tennis, girls track and field, boys track and field and unified sports track and field.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water had Academic All-State Award recipients. Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored spring activity. Students could earn multiple honors if they were involved in more than one spring activity at their school.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Teenagers had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Conestoga

Journalism: John McConnell, Emory Trofholz

Music: Stephanie Colvert, Daniel Cutler

Girls Soccer: Sophia Tegels, Lindee Watson

Boys Soccer: Bryson Berg, Johnny Welter

Girls Track and Field: Addi Andersen, Morgan McAndrew

Boys Track and Field: Keaghon Chini, Evan Svanda

Elmwood-Murdock

Girls Track and Field: Bailey Frahm, Sela Rikli

Boys Track and Field: Reid Fletcher, Cade Hosier

Boys Golf: Nate Rust

Louisville

Journalism: Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski

Music: Diana Geditz, Nathan Sollberger

Girls Track and Field: Brooke Smith, Laura Swanson

Boys Track and Field: Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein

Plattsmouth

Journalism: Jessica Meisinger, Carlee Petereit

Music: Cadence Fulfs, Rowan Wilson

Girls Soccer: Ireland Todd, Rowan Wilson

Boys Soccer: Jude Wehrbein

Girls Track and Field: Natalie Briggs, Gertie Yoder

Boys Track and Field: Kevin Sohl, Caleb Wiseman

Boys Golf: Kye Stone

Baseball: Sam Campin, Clayton Mayfield

Weeping Water

Music: Samantha Burch, Sam Hammons

Girls Track and Field: Ciera Dieter, Lauren Wehrbein

Boys Track and Field: Matt Cover, Austin Patton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.