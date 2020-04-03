Cass County students earn leadership award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OMAHA – Two Cass County students have captured prestigious awards for their leadership skills and work ethic at their schools.

The Eastern Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Council on Young Achievers named Hadley Gocke and Zachary Godbey winners of Young Achiever Awards. Gocke is a fifth-grade student at Conestoga Elementary School and Godbey is a fifth-grade student at Weeping Water Elementary School.

The local organization sponsors the awards program each year in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership. The group’s goal is to recognize fifth-grade students who have shown positive traits in all of their school and community activities.

Nominees had to serve as a positive role model for their peers in school, religious or community-sponsored organizations. The organization selected students who had demonstrated exceptional achievement in a variety of possible categories. These topics could include science, art, music, sports, theater or overall academics.

Students also had to exhibit good citizenship in their schools, maintain a grade point average in the A/B range, showcase a good history of school attendance and volunteer for activities in their communities.