You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cass County students earn leadership award
View Comments

Cass County students earn leadership award

{{featured_button_text}}
Conestoga and Weeping Water logo

OMAHA – Two Cass County students have captured prestigious awards for their leadership skills and work ethic at their schools.

The Eastern Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Council on Young Achievers named Hadley Gocke and Zachary Godbey winners of Young Achiever Awards. Gocke is a fifth-grade student at Conestoga Elementary School and Godbey is a fifth-grade student at Weeping Water Elementary School.

The local organization sponsors the awards program each year in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership. The group’s goal is to recognize fifth-grade students who have shown positive traits in all of their school and community activities.

Nominees had to serve as a positive role model for their peers in school, religious or community-sponsored organizations. The organization selected students who had demonstrated exceptional achievement in a variety of possible categories. These topics could include science, art, music, sports, theater or overall academics.

Students also had to exhibit good citizenship in their schools, maintain a grade point average in the A/B range, showcase a good history of school attendance and volunteer for activities in their communities.

Students were nominated for the award by either their principal, guidance counselor or teacher at school or an adult leader in the community. Each winner will receive a Young Achievers Award medallion and certificate.

Gocke and Godbey joined 15 other students as 2019-20 award winners. The 17 recipients came from schools throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Gocke is the daughter of Curtis and Tahlia Gocke and Godbey is the son of Robert Godbey.

2019-20 Young Achievers Award Winners

Ada Hansen – Cam North Elementary School

Riley Ann Wagoner – Twin Ridge Elementary School

Braylyn Coats – Lewis Central Titan Hill Intermediate School

Kyla Jensen – Tara Heights Elementary School

Payton Taylor – Essex Elementary School

Hadley Gocke – Conestoga Elementary School

Rachel Ross – Crescent Elementary School

Leah Dawson – McCool Junction Elementary School

Alexandria Medina – Omaha Christian Academy Elementary School

Kelsey Bunn – North Bend Central Elementary School

Harley Goering – Humphrey Elementary School

Hannah Thompson – Marnie Simons Elementary School

Zachary Godbey – Weeping Water Elementary School

Owen Sanderson – St. Wenceslaus Elementary School

Cruz Nichols – Pine Creek Elementary School

Gavin Kass – Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School

Adad Hoff – Madison Elementary School

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dog shot to death, woman arrested
News

Dog shot to death, woman arrested

  • Updated

EAGLE – A 50-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend involving the shooting death of her boyfriend’s dog at a residence in rural Eagle.

News

Teens caught in Cass County pursuit

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – A 16-year-old male from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was cited for several offenses after leading Cass County deputies on a vehicle pur…

Dog shot to death, woman arrested
News

Dog shot to death, woman arrested

  • Updated

EAGLE – A 50-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend involving the shooting death of her boyfriend’s dog at a residence in rural Eagle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News