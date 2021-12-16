Cass County students earn NSAA academic honors

LINCOLN – Cass County students secured sweet-sounding achievements on Wednesday for their noteworthy efforts in academics and activities.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Fall 2021 season. Fall activities include girls and boys cross country, football, girls golf, softball, volleyball, boys tennis, play production and unified bowling.

Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one fall activity at their school.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Conestoga

Girls Cross Country: Dani Ahrens, Elliott Zimmerman

Boys Cross Country: Kaden Simmerman, Colton Stephenson

Football: Keaghon Chini, Evan Svanda

Play Production: Delaney Deterding, Lindee Watson

Softball: Mati Steckler

Volleyball: Addi Andersen, Lindee Watson

Elmwood-Murdock

Girls Cross Country: Bri Ross

Boys Cross Country: Tucker Oehlerking

Football: Henry Coleman, Cade Hosier

Girls Golf: Ella Zierott

Play Production: Kaitlynn Ashlock, Riley Rose

Volleyball: Lexi Bacon, Sela Rikli

Louisville

Girls Cross Country: Hailey Teller

Boys Cross Country: Jaxson Barnes, Eric Heard

Football: Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein

Play Production: Carson Downs, Laura Swanson

Softball: Allison Smith

Volleyball: Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski

Plattsmouth

Girls Cross Country: Natalie Briggs

Boys Cross Country: Sam Campin, Carter Moss

Football: Dylan Eby, Caleb Wiseman

Girls Golf: Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton

Softball: Amelia Field, Ireland Todd

Weeping Water

Boys Cross Country: Austin Patton

Football: Brennan DeMike, Brayden Harms

Play Production: Sammi Burch, Matt Cover

Softball: Lauren Harms, Zoe Houston

Volleyball: Sammi Burch, Lexi Mogensen

