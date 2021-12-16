Cass County students earn NSAA academic honors

LINCOLN – Cass County students secured sweet-sounding achievements on Wednesday for their noteworthy efforts in academics and activities.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Fall 2021 season. Fall activities include girls and boys cross country, football, girls golf, softball, volleyball, boys tennis, play production and unified bowling.
Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one fall activity at their school.
Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Recipients had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.
Conestoga
People are also reading…
Girls Cross Country: Dani Ahrens, Elliott Zimmerman
Boys Cross Country: Kaden Simmerman, Colton Stephenson
Football: Keaghon Chini, Evan Svanda
Play Production: Delaney Deterding, Lindee Watson
Softball: Mati Steckler
Volleyball: Addi Andersen, Lindee Watson
Elmwood-Murdock
Girls Cross Country: Bri Ross
Boys Cross Country: Tucker Oehlerking
Football: Henry Coleman, Cade Hosier
Girls Golf: Ella Zierott
Play Production: Kaitlynn Ashlock, Riley Rose
Volleyball: Lexi Bacon, Sela Rikli
Louisville
Girls Cross Country: Hailey Teller
Boys Cross Country: Jaxson Barnes, Eric Heard
Football: Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein
Play Production: Carson Downs, Laura Swanson
Softball: Allison Smith
Volleyball: Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski
Plattsmouth
Girls Cross Country: Natalie Briggs
Boys Cross Country: Sam Campin, Carter Moss
Football: Dylan Eby, Caleb Wiseman
Girls Golf: Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton
Softball: Amelia Field, Ireland Todd
Weeping Water
Boys Cross Country: Austin Patton
Football: Brennan DeMike, Brayden Harms
Play Production: Sammi Burch, Matt Cover
Softball: Lauren Harms, Zoe Houston
Volleyball: Sammi Burch, Lexi Mogensen