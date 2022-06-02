Cass County students earn state journalism awards

NORFOLK – Cass County students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Plattsmouth wrote winning headlines during their recent appearances at state journalism contests.

Teenagers from all four schools made trips to Northeast Community College in Norfolk for state events. Plattsmouth took part in the Class B State Journalism Championships and Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville were in the Class C State Journalism Championships.

Two Cass County students earned state titles with their work against opponents from all corners of Nebraska. Plattsmouth senior Grace Stonner pocketed first place in the advertising category. She finished ahead of three students from Adams Central, three students from West Point-Beemer and one student from Scottsbluff.

Louisville senior Jaylin Gaston left Norfolk with a state championship in the yearbook sports feature writing category. Judges selected her work over two students from Dorchester, two students from Grand Island Central Catholic, two students from Yutan and one student from Louisville.

Lea Kalkowski pocketed a silver medal with her efforts in the yearbook sports feature writing category. Kalkowski, Gaston and Ella Culver also smiled when they learned they had won third place in the yearbook theme development contest. They competed against student groups from Yutan, Chase County, Thayer Central, Norfolk Catholic, Doniphan-Trumbull, Southern Valley and Dorchester.

Culver earned an eighth-place award in the yearbook theme copy writing contest for Louisville. She competed against three students from Dorchester, two students from Yutan, one student from Southern Valley and one student from Falls City Sacred Heart.

Gage Scholting generated a fifth-place award in the headline writing category for the Lions. He squared off with three students from Sandy Creek, two students from Harvard, one student from Yutan and one student from Southern Valley.

Eva Quam left Norfolk with an eighth-place honor in the info graphic category. She competed against two students from Southern Valley and students from Yutan, Conestoga, Lawrence-Nelson, Elmwood-Murdock and Doniphan-Trumbull.

Four Plattsmouth teammates joined Stonner at awards ceremonies in Class B contests. Jessica Meisinger, Sarah Bunnell and Carlee Petereit captured fourth place in the yearbook theme development category. They squared off with groups from Lexington, North Platte, Elkhorn, Ralston, Hastings, Lincoln Pius X and McCook.

Brock Endorf collected a seventh-place medal in the info graphic contest. He competed against three students from West Point-Beemer, two students from Adams Central, one student from Ogallala and one student from Elkhorn.

Maycee Platt represented Elmwood-Murdock at the state event. She earned fifth place in the info graphic contest. Conestoga’s Emory Trofholz delivered a third-place result in the same contest. Platt and Trofholz joined info graphic competitors from Southern Valley, Yutan, Lawrence-Nelson, Doniphan-Trumbull and Louisville.

Danie Parriott represented Conestoga in the advertising contest. She placed seventh in the event against two students from Sandy Creek, two students from Doniphan-Trumbull and competitors from Wood River, Stanton and Dorchester.

Delaney Deterding returned to Cass County with a sixth-place award in sports action photography. She represented Conestoga in a category that included students from Thayer Central, Southern Valley, Doniphan-Trumbull, Dorchester, Yutan, Cambridge and Grand Island Central Catholic.

John McConnell pocketed two awards for Conestoga in his state appearance. He earned third place in the editorial writing contest. He faced three students from Yutan and competitors from Gordon-Rushville, Southern Valley, Stanton and Doniphan-Trumbull in the finals.

McConnell added a sixth-place honor in the newspaper column writing category. He squared off with two students from Doniphan-Trumbull, two students from Sandy Creek, two students from Southern Valley and one student from Yutan.

Plattsmouth placed 18th in Class B team standings with 42 points. Louisville finished tenth in Class C with 78 points, Conestoga finished 13th with 60 points and Elmwood-Murdock tied for 24th place with 12 points.

Class B Team Results

Columbus Scotus 306, Elkhorn 264, Grand Island Northwest 260, Adams Central 232, West Point-Beemer 230, Scottsbluff 184, Ralston 156, Lincoln Pius X 136, Lexington 104, Elkhorn Mount Michael 92, Omaha Skutt 86, St. Paul 70, Blair 64, Hastings 60, Fairbury 60, North Platte 48, Elkhorn North 46, Plattsmouth 42, Waverly 36, Ogallala 34, Bennington 22, Platteview 18, Gering 14, McCook 6

Plattsmouth Results

Advertising – Grace Stonner (1st)

Info Graphic – Brock Endorf (7th)

Yearbook Theme Development – Jessica Meisinger, Sarah Bunnell, Carlee Petereit (4th)

Class C Team Results

Yutan 578, Southern Valley 334, Doniphan-Trumbull 240, Sandy Creek 204, Dorchester 182, Harvard 162, Grand Island Central Catholic 122, David City Aquinas 110, Gordon-Rushville 90, Louisville 78, Thayer Central 74, Falls City Sacred Heart 72, Conestoga 60, Cambridge 48, Wood River 36, Stanton 32, Silver Lake 30, Chase County 28, Lutheran High Northeast 26, Hay Springs 18, Mullen 16, Lawrence-Nelson 14, Cedar Bluffs 14, Elmwood-Murdock 12, Norfolk Catholic 12, Bayard 8

Conestoga Results

Advertising – Danie Parriott (7th)

Newspaper Column Writing – John McConnell (6th)

Editorial Writing – John McConnell (3rd)

Info Graphic – Emory Trofholz (3rd)

Sports Action Photography – Delaney Deterding (6th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Info Graphic – Maycee Platt (5th)

Louisville Results

Headline Writing – Gage Scholting (5th)

Yearbook Sports Feature Writing – Jaylin Gaston (1st), Lea Kalkowski (2nd)

Yearbook Theme Copy Writing – Ella Culver (8th)

Info Graphic – Eva Quam (8th)

Yearbook Theme Development – Lea Kalkowski, Jaylin Gaston, Ella Culver (3rd)

