Cass County students earn statewide awards

LINCOLN – Students from all five Cass County schools pocketed prestigious awards Tuesday afternoon for their positive reputations.

Seniors from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water were honored in the introductory portion of the Nebraska School Activities Association Believers & Achievers program. High school seniors from across Nebraska earned the Local School Awards honor for their distinguished resumes in academics, activities and community service.

The 2022 Cass County recipients are Conestoga students Amelia Gocke, Sophia Tegels and Jack Welch; Elmwood-Murdock students Henry Coleman, Cade Hosier and Ella Zierott; Louisville students Lucas Hrabik, Piper Meisinger and Eva Quam; Plattsmouth students Natalie Briggs and Mathew Zitek; and Weeping Water students Sammi Burch, Matt Cover and Alexis Mogensen.

Nebraska schools could nominate a maximum of three students for the NSAA Believers and Achievers honor. School officials considered scholastic achievement, citizenship, participation in extracurricular activities and school/community involvement when making their nominating decisions.

Nominees must own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 to be eligible for the award. They must also participate in at least one activity sponsored by the NSAA during the academic year. NSAA-sanctioned activities include all athletic activities, speech, debate, play production, band, choir, orchestra and journalism.

NSAA officials also consider if nominees take part in school clubs and organizations at their campuses. Students must also be involved in community activities and showcase helpfulness and generosity in all of their pursuits.

Students had to fill out a nomination form that included a mandatory essay of 250-300 words. The NSAA only accepted nomination forms sent in by a school’s superintendent, guidance counselor, high school activities director or high school principal. School officials had to submit nomination forms electronically by Sept. 15.

Gocke, Tegels, Welch, Coleman, Hosier, Zierott, Hrabik, Meisinger, Quam, Briggs, Zitek, Burch, Cover and Mogensen are involved in a wide variety of activities in Cass County. These include fine arts, sports, National Honor Society, Student Council, academic clubs, trade and career organizations, leadership groups and community associations.

All 14 seniors have earned many academic awards in their high school careers. They have been regular members of their school honor rolls during their time at Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water.

NSAA officials will review all winners of the Local School Awards portion of the program. They will select 48 seniors from the list of statewide nominees to receive Believers & Achievers awards. The 48 students will be honored with an award at state championship events throughout the 2022-23 school year.