Cass County students earn statewide awards

LINCOLN – Students from four Cass County schools earned statewide recognition this past week for their sterling reputations and achievements.
Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water were honored in the introductory portion of the Nebraska School Activities Association Believers & Achievers program. High school seniors from across Nebraska earned the Local School Awards honor for their work in academic, community and extracurricular activities.
The 2021 Cass County recipients are Conestoga students Lucas Michel, Evan Svanda and Lindee Watson; Elmwood-Murdock students Lexi Bacon, Bailey Frahm and Sela Rikli; Louisville students Sam Ahl, Jaylin Gaston and Lea Kalkowski; and Weeping Water students Kiera Brack, Ciera Dieter, Lauren Harms and Zoe Houston.
Nebraska school officials considered scholastic achievement, citizenship, participation in extracurricular activities and school/community involvement when nominating students for the award.
Students had to own a minimum 3.50 grade point average to be eligible for the award. They had to participate in at least one activity sanctioned by the NSAA, and they had to take part in school clubs and organizations during the academic year. They also had to be involved in community organizations and showcase helpfulness and generosity in their activities.
Students had to fill out a nomination form that included a mandatory essay of 250-300 words. The NSAA only accepted nomination forms sent in by a school’s superintendent, guidance counselor, high school activities director or high school principal. School officials had to submit nomination forms electronically by Sept. 15.
Michel, Svanda, Watson, Bacon, Frahm, Rikli, Ahl, Gaston, Kalkowski, Brack, Dieter, Harms and Houston are involved in a wide variety of activities in Cass County. These include fine arts, sports, Student Council, National Honor Society, academic clubs, trade and career organizations, leadership groups and community associations.
All 13 seniors have also earned many academic awards. They have been regular members of their school honor rolls throughout their time at Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water.
NSAA officials will review winners of the Local School Awards portion of the program. They will select 48 seniors from the list of statewide nominees to receive Believers & Achievers awards. The 48 students will be honored at a state championship event during the 2021-22 school year.