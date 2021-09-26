Cass County students earn statewide awards

Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water were honored in the introductory portion of the Nebraska School Activities Association Believers & Achievers program. High school seniors from across Nebraska earned the Local School Awards honor for their work in academic, community and extracurricular activities.

Students had to own a minimum 3.50 grade point average to be eligible for the award. They had to participate in at least one activity sanctioned by the NSAA, and they had to take part in school clubs and organizations during the academic year. They also had to be involved in community organizations and showcase helpfulness and generosity in their activities.