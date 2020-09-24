Cass County students earn statewide honor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Eight Cass County students captured statewide recognition Wednesday for their top-shelf reputations.

Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water were honored in the introductory portion of the Nebraska School Activities Association Believers & Achievers program. High school seniors from across Nebraska earned the Local School Awards honor for their work in academic, community and extracurricular activities.

Conestoga students Braden Ruffner and Ben Welch, Elmwood-Murdock students Rylee Hogue, Noah Arent and Gus Pope and Weeping Water students Addi Bickford, Zack Smith and Jason Burch secured recognition.

Nebraska schools could nominate a maximum of four students for the NSAA Believers & Achievers program. School officials considered scholastic achievement, citizenship, participation in extracurricular activities and school/community involvement when making their nominations.

Students had to own a minimum 3.50 grade point average to be eligible for the award. They had to participate in at least one activity sanctioned by the NSAA, and they had to take part in school clubs and organizations during the academic year. They also had to be involved in community organizations and showcase helpfulness and generosity in their activities.