Cass County students earn statewide honor

LINCOLN – Eight Cass County students captured statewide recognition Wednesday for their top-shelf reputations.
Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water were honored in the introductory portion of the Nebraska School Activities Association Believers & Achievers program. High school seniors from across Nebraska earned the Local School Awards honor for their work in academic, community and extracurricular activities.
Conestoga students Braden Ruffner and Ben Welch, Elmwood-Murdock students Rylee Hogue, Noah Arent and Gus Pope and Weeping Water students Addi Bickford, Zack Smith and Jason Burch secured recognition.
Nebraska schools could nominate a maximum of four students for the NSAA Believers & Achievers program. School officials considered scholastic achievement, citizenship, participation in extracurricular activities and school/community involvement when making their nominations.
Students had to own a minimum 3.50 grade point average to be eligible for the award. They had to participate in at least one activity sanctioned by the NSAA, and they had to take part in school clubs and organizations during the academic year. They also had to be involved in community organizations and showcase helpfulness and generosity in their activities.
Students had to fill out a nomination form that included a mandatory essay of 250-300 words. The NSAA only accepted nomination forms sent in by a school’s superintendent, guidance counselor, high school activities director or high school principal. School officials had to submit nomination forms electronically by Sept. 15.
Ruffner, Welch, Hogue, Arent, Pope, Bickford, Smith and Burch are involved in a wide variety of activities in Cass County. These include fine arts, sports, Student Council, National Honor Society, academic clubs, trade and career organizations, leadership groups and community associations.
All eight seniors have also earned many academic awards. They have been regular members of their school honor rolls throughout their time at Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water.
NSAA officials will review winners of the Local School Awards portion of the program. They will select 48 seniors from the list of statewide nominees to receive Believers & Achievers awards. The 48 students will be honored with an award at a state championship event during the 2020-21 school year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!