Cass County students earn UNL scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Numerous Cass County high school seniors, along with many fellow seniors statewide, have just been awarded 5,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln scholarships that total nearly $56 million, the school announced Monday.

“We believe in the power of each student, which is why we want to make attending Nebraska a reality for as many students as possible,” said Justin Chase Brown, UNL’s scholarships and financial aid director. “This year, many of our incoming students have experienced heartbreaking school disruptions and event cancellations due to COVID-19. While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of daily life, we want to show our students we’re proud of what they’ve accomplished, and most importantly, support them in planning for the future.”

The awards offered include more than 3,200 Husker scholarships. In 2017, the school’s athletics department began contributing $5 million annually in scholarship funds for Nebraska residents who do not participate in intercollegiate athletics.

“With one of the most affordable tuitions in the Big Ten, we’re proud to continue to be able to make attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln accessible for students through our partnership with Nebraska (Department) Athletics,” Brown said.