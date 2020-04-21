Cass County students earn UNL scholarships

LINCOLN – Numerous Cass County high school seniors, along with many fellow seniors statewide, have just been awarded 5,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln scholarships that total nearly $56 million, the school announced Monday.
“We believe in the power of each student, which is why we want to make attending Nebraska a reality for as many students as possible,” said Justin Chase Brown, UNL’s scholarships and financial aid director. “This year, many of our incoming students have experienced heartbreaking school disruptions and event cancellations due to COVID-19. While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of daily life, we want to show our students we’re proud of what they’ve accomplished, and most importantly, support them in planning for the future.”
The awards offered include more than 3,200 Husker scholarships. In 2017, the school’s athletics department began contributing $5 million annually in scholarship funds for Nebraska residents who do not participate in intercollegiate athletics.
“With one of the most affordable tuitions in the Big Ten, we’re proud to continue to be able to make attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln accessible for students through our partnership with Nebraska (Department) Athletics,” Brown said.
To further serve students, UNL has extended its scholarship deadline for most merit-based scholarships to June 1, he said.
“We expect to make additional scholarship offers throughout the next month,” Brown said. “We’re also still online, connecting with students through virtual events and appointments. We want to develop meaningful one-on-one relationships with students and families, and we invite them to collaborate with us as they plan their path to Nebraska.”
Students and families can connect with Nebraska’s Office of Admissions by requesting an online appointment at https://admissions.unl.edu/visit, emailing admissions@unl.edu or calling 402-472-2023.
Descriptions of the scholarships are below:
Chancellor’s and Regents scholarships are among the most prestigious awards granted by the university. Each of these awards pays full tuition for full-time students with the potential for renewal at a value of nearly $30,000 over four years.
David Distinguished Scholars are recognized for their academic merit and receive $3,500 with the potential for renewal for up to four years. David Distinguished Scholarships are funded in part from a trust established in 1973 by the late Adrian H. David, a Minneapolis attorney, in honor of his parents. Adrian David was a 1908 graduate of the Nebraska College of Law.
Nebraska Achievement Scholarships are based on academic achievement, admission test scores and information in the student’s personal statement.
Chancellor’s Leadership Scholars are awarded one-year scholarships of $1,000. The award recognizes and rewards students who have excelled both academically and in leadership roles in school and community activities.
Students admitted to the University Honors Program, a university-wide community of scholars, are eligible for a $1,500 need-based award, renewable for up to one year. The Honors Program provides a customizable education that allows high-ability, hardworking students to make the most of their college experiences through small, interactive seminars and a continuum of hands-on experiences.
Health Sciences Scholars receive various amounts. The scholarships are awarded to academically promising students interested in health-science careers.
R.H. “Rick” Davis Scholars receive a commitment of at least $2,000 per year. This scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in diverse communities or backgrounds and are prepared to use this knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students.
Johnny Carson Scholars, named for the Nebraska alumnus and television host best known for “The Tonight Show,” receive $3,500 with the potential for renewal. This fund was established in 1978 through a gift to be used for academic honor scholarships to encourage students of high academic abilities to attend the university.
Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholars include students identified as emerging leaders through academic profile, attendance at one of the university’s diversity programs and demonstrated interest, knowledge and experience with leadership and diversity. These scholars receive $2,000 with potential for renewal and will also participate in a leadership curriculum.
Nebraska Legends Scholars are high-achieving students who receive a one-year, $1,000 award.
Pepsi Scholars are those who have a passion for leadership and service and who have demonstrated involvement in activities during high school. They receive a one-year, $1,000 scholarship.
Husker Living and Learning Scholarships of $2,500 are awarded to students who will live in university housing and demonstrate an interest in rigorous academic scholarship and zeal for leadership, service and/or diversity.
The Husker Traditions Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic potential.
The Husker Power Scholarship is a one-year, $1,500 scholarship awarded to Nebraska residents who have demonstrated high academic promise.
The Native American Heritage Scholarship seeks to identify and attract talented students who have demonstrated knowledge and experience in the Native American community or backgrounds and are prepared to use such knowledge to contribute to the education of their fellow students. Students receive a renewable scholarship worth a minimum of $2,000 a year, up to the full direct cost of attendance.
In addition, colleges and departments at the university offer various scholarships to first-year students. Students who are offered scholarships have until June 1 to secure their scholarship with the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid by notifying the Office of Admissions of their intent to enroll through submission of the enrollment deposit. Students can learn more at https://admissions.unl.edu/deposit.
Students or families who have questions about financial aid, scholarships, grants or any other aspect of paying for college can contact the university’s first-year student services specialists in Husker Hub at huskerhub@unl.edu or 402-472-2030 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The following is a list of area scholarship earners by high school:
Ashland-Greenwood: Justin Book, Greenwood, David, and Husker Living and Learning.
Bellevue West: Grant Schneider, Plattsmouth, Husker Traditions.
Brownell-Talbot: Gracelyn Krejci-Hyde, Louisville, Regents.
Conestoga: Keely Gabehart, Plattsmouth, Husker Power.
Conestoga: Mathia Haizlip, Plattsmouth, Husker Power.
Conestoga: Isabella Hogue, Murray, David, and Husker Living and Learning.
Conestoga: Alyssa Kellerman, Murray, Husker Power.
Conestoga: Haley Miracle, Murray, Husker Power.
Conestoga: Elizabeth Sachs, Plattsmouth, Chancellor’s Leadership, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement.
Elmwood-Murdock: Austin Boucher, Murdock, Husker Power.
Elmwood-Murdock: Jakob Boucher, Murdock, Husker Power.
Elmwood-Murdock: Ethan Clements, Elmwood, Husker Power.
Elmwood-Murdock: Chloe Hosier, Alvo, Regents.
Elmwood-Murdock: Zane Rikli, Greenwood, Husker Power.
Elmwood-Murdock: Drake Spohr, Alvo, Husker Power.
Elmwood-Murdock: Jaden vonRentzell, Elmwood, Husker Power.
Lincoln East: Harper Odom, Eagle, Regents.
Lincoln Northeast: Kyle Fegley, Eagle, Husker Power.
Louisville: Amyra Moxey, Louisville, Husker Power.
Louisville: Cassidy Niemoth, South Bend, Regents.
Louisville: Rylee Stohlmann, Louisville, Husker Power.
Lourdes Central: Elizabeth Baumert, Plattsmouth, Husker Power.
Lourdes Central: Heaven Rush, Union, Husker Power.
Omaha Creighton Prep: Shey Rodriguez, Louisville, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Omaha Creighton Prep: Benjamin Stangl, Plattsmouth, Regents.
Omaha Gross: Nolan Lewandowski, Plattsmouth, Regents.
Omaha Gross: Katelyn Weaver, Plattsmouth, Husker Traditions.
Papillion-La Vista South: Emily Bland, Murray, Husker Power.
Papillion-La Vista South: Sarah Remmers, Murray, Husker Power.
Platteview: Kylee Burkhart, Plattsmouth, Husker Traditions.
Platteview: Colin Hendrickson, Elmwood, Regents.
Platteview: Blake Simpleman, Louisville, Regents.
Plattsmouth: Kelsey Blinston, Plattsmouth, Husker Power.
Plattsmouth: Ryleigh Briggs, Plattsmouth, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Plattsmouth: Chandler Cole, Plattsmouth, Husker Power.
Plattsmouth: Alexia Gibson, Plattsmouth, Husker Power.
Plattsmouth: Jackson Glup, Plattsmouth, David.
Plattsmouth: Stockton Graham, Plattsmouth, Husker Traditions.
Plattsmouth: Abigayl Henne, Plattsmouth, Husker Power.
Plattsmouth: Easton Hoschar, Plattsmouth, Husker Power.
Plattsmouth: Wesley Phillipson, Plattsmouth, Husker Power.
Plattsmouth: Katie Rathman, Plattsmouth, Husker Traditions.
Plattsmouth: Chloe Sabatka, Plattsmouth, Husker Traditions.
Plattsmouth: Riley Sedlak, Plattsmouth, David, and Husker Living and Learning.
Plattsmouth: Corey Wiseman, Plattsmouth, David.
Waverly: Marshall Caddy, Eagle, Chancellor’s Leadership, Husker Power and Nebraska Achievement.
Waverly: Charles Fankhauser, Eagle, Regents.
Waverly: Talon Flodman, Eagle, Regents.
Waverly: Hermione Lofton, Eagle, Husker Power.
Waverly: Wesley Wiseman, Alvo, Husker Power.
Weeping Water: Peyton Barrett, Weeping Water, Husker Power.
Weeping Water: Kole Brack, Weeping Water, Husker Power.
Weeping Water: Kaylee Tighe, Weeping Water, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader.
Also listed:
Joshua Coleman, Eagle, Husker Power.
David LaPlante, Greenwood, Husker Power.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!