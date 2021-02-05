Cass County students earn UNMC Dean's List

OMAHA – Several students from Cass County have earned the distinction of being named to the University of Nebraska Medical Center Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

This list of academic achievement covers those students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above.

To qualify for the pharmacy Dean’s List, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a 3.5 or above GPA.

Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.

The Cass County students who made the Dean’s List, along with their hometown and specific college are:

Paige Blankman, Plattsmouth – College of Nursing (Omaha Division)

Allie Blecke, Plattsmouth – College of Nursing (Kearney Division)

Bethany Quinn, Plattsmouth – College of Nursing (Northern Division – Norfolk)

Caitlin Farber, Louisville – College of Nursing (Lincoln Division)

Amanda Jamison, Nehawka – College of Nursing (Lincoln Division)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.