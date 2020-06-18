Cass County students eligible for new food assistance program

LINCOLN – Cass County students will be eligible to take part in a new food assistance program designed to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Thursday afternoon that the state will begin operating the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program. DHHS will partner with the Nebraska Department of Education to operate the service.
The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service started the P-EBT program as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The bill is designed to provide assistance to families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals and who were impacted by school closures.
Stephanie Beasley, director of the DHHS Division of Children and Family Services, said the P-EBT program would help many Nebraska students. A total of 156,257 children were eligible for free and reduced-priced lunches in Nebraska during the 2019-20 school year. Students at Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water were included in the statewide meal assistance amount.
“The expansion of P-EBT will fill a significant gap for families that rely on free or reduced-priced school lunches, but saw this support end when schools closed in March,” Beasley said. “CFS will continue its commitment to work with families to provide necessary resources and guidance to offset the negative effects of COVID-19.”
P-EBT will provide supplemental food purchasing power to residents who are currently enrolled in the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It will also benefit other eligible households who are not participating in SNAP but have children who would have eaten meals at school.
Only families with children who were determined eligible by their school for free and reduced-priced meals for the 2019-20 academic year will be eligible for the P-EBT program. Beasley said schools will contact eligible families with information on how to apply for P-EBT services.
Families who are currently participating in SNAP will have their benefits automatically placed on their EBT card. Families who are not taking part in SNAP but are eligible for P-EBT will receive a specific P-EBT card for the new service. A family’s address must be registered with their Cass County post office to ensure delivery of the P-EBT card.
Beasley said the application period will run from June 22 to July 19. Families must provide a valid mailing address and the names of their school, children and parents on application forms.
Families who are approved for P-EBT will receive two issuances. One will take place between July 28-31 and a second will happen from Aug. 15-19. Dollar allocations will vary based on the number of months of eligibility determined for children for their free/reduced school meal program during the months of March, April and May.
Beasley said children who are eligible for the maximum amount of P-EBT benefits will receive a total of $281. The maximum assistance amount for July is $141. The maximum assistance amount for August is $140.
Cass County families who do not have access to the internet to apply online can call the ACCESSNebraska hotline at 1-800-383-4278. DHHS representatives can help local residents complete the application process over the phone. Residents can also visit participating food banks to fill out applications in person.
Beasley said receiving P-EBT benefits will not affect a family’s ability to receive other benefits for food programs. Families will be able to use P-EBT benefits for up to one year after receiving them. They can use P-EBT benefits to buy food at grocery stores and farmer’s markets that accept current SNAP EBT services.
