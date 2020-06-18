Cass County students eligible for new food assistance program

P-EBT will provide supplemental food purchasing power to residents who are currently enrolled in the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It will also benefit other eligible households who are not participating in SNAP but have children who would have eaten meals at school.

Only families with children who were determined eligible by their school for free and reduced-priced meals for the 2019-20 academic year will be eligible for the P-EBT program. Beasley said schools will contact eligible families with information on how to apply for P-EBT services.

Families who are currently participating in SNAP will have their benefits automatically placed on their EBT card. Families who are not taking part in SNAP but are eligible for P-EBT will receive a specific P-EBT card for the new service. A family’s address must be registered with their Cass County post office to ensure delivery of the P-EBT card.

Beasley said the application period will run from June 22 to July 19. Families must provide a valid mailing address and the names of their school, children and parents on application forms.