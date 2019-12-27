{{featured_button_text}}

CRETE – Seven students from Cass County are among 261 students who have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester at Doane University in Crete. To make this list, students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded hours a semester.

The Cass County students who made the list, and their community, current year at Doane and their high school are:

Cedar Creek

Jessica Pelchat, freshman, Daniel J Gross Catholic High School

Madison Sladky, sophomore, Louisville High School

Eagle

Grace Rubel, freshman, Waverly High School

Madisyn Warrelmann, sophomore, Malcolm Public Schools

Louisville

John Krejci, freshman, Creighton Preparatory School

Plattsmouth:

Jacinda Davis, junior, Plattsmouth High School

Lauren Mitteis, senior, Plattsmouth High School

