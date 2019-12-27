CRETE – Seven students from Cass County are among 261 students who have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester at Doane University in Crete. To make this list, students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded hours a semester.
The Cass County students who made the list, and their community, current year at Doane and their high school are:
Cedar Creek
Jessica Pelchat, freshman, Daniel J Gross Catholic High School
Madison Sladky, sophomore, Louisville High School
Eagle
Grace Rubel, freshman, Waverly High School
Madisyn Warrelmann, sophomore, Malcolm Public Schools
Louisville
John Krejci, freshman, Creighton Preparatory School
Plattsmouth:
Jacinda Davis, junior, Plattsmouth High School
Lauren Mitteis, senior, Plattsmouth High School