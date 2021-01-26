 Skip to main content
Cass County students excel at KSU
Cass County students excel at KSU

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two students from Cass County received honors for their academic performance during the fall 2020 semester at Kansas State University.

These students earned a grade point average of 3.75 or better for at least 12 graded credit hours. They also received commendations from their respective deans and the honors will be on their permanent academic records.

The students from Cass County and their hometowns are:

Kelby Meisinger – Louisville

Cassidy Hartig – Plattsmouth

They were among nearly 5,000 students honored for their work this past semester, the school said.

