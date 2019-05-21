{{featured_button_text}}

PERU – Several students from Cass County made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for Spring 2019 at Peru State College.

To make the President's List students must achieve a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

To make the Dean's List students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

The Cass County students who made these lists this spring are:

From Eagle:

Natalie Essman, President's List

From Greenwood:

Julaina Emilia Alexis Riege, Dean's List

From Louisville:

Dannielle Jo Barkhurst, Dean's List

Julia Zurek, President's List

From Plattsmouth:

Spencer Eric Kerwin, Dean's List

Savannah Joan Paugstat, Dean's List

From Union:

Emily Jo Bryant, President's List

From Weeping Water:

Kaitlyn Nicole Baker, Dean's List

Bailey Nicole Lawson, Dean's List

Bryanne Nichole Simonson, President's List

Students representing Nebraska, 34 other states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and six foreign countries are on the lists, the college said.

