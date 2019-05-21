PERU – Several students from Cass County made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for Spring 2019 at Peru State College.
To make the President's List students must achieve a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.
To make the Dean's List students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.
The Cass County students who made these lists this spring are:
From Eagle:
Natalie Essman, President's List
From Greenwood:
Julaina Emilia Alexis Riege, Dean's List
From Louisville:
Dannielle Jo Barkhurst, Dean's List
Julia Zurek, President's List
From Plattsmouth:
Spencer Eric Kerwin, Dean's List
Savannah Joan Paugstat, Dean's List
From Union:
Emily Jo Bryant, President's List
From Weeping Water:
Kaitlyn Nicole Baker, Dean's List
Bailey Nicole Lawson, Dean's List
Bryanne Nichole Simonson, President's List
Students representing Nebraska, 34 other states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and six foreign countries are on the lists, the college said.