PERU – A number of students from Cass County have been honored for their classroom work this fall at Peru State College.
This includes several who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average and are part of the first-ever President’s List at the college.
In the past, according to a school spokesman, students achieving a 3.5 GPA or higher were selected to be on the Dean’s List, with an asterisk by those with a 4.0 GPA and an explanation of that asterisk.
“This year, we decided it was something that we should recognize in its own way,”
said Jason Hogue, marketing and communications director.
Thus, the creation of the President’s List this past semester, he said.
To make the President’s List, students must have a 4.0 GPA for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.
There were 192 students who earned a 4.0 at Peru State in the fall of 2018. They came from Nebraska, 18 other states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and three foreign countries.
Dr. Dan Hanson, college president, said through his office, “A 4.0 GPA is a special accomplishment and I am honored to create this new list of award winners.”
For many, this wasn’t the first time they earned a 4.0 GPA, either, Hogue said.
“It takes an incredible amount of work and vigilance, to keep track of everything,” he said.
The students from Cass County making the President’s List were Brandy Kitrell from Elmwood, Julia Zurek from Louisville, Emily Bryant from Union and Bryanne Simonson from Weeping Water.
The students from Cass County who made the Dean’s List, achieving a 3.50 to 3.99 GPA were Samantha Dunavin from Eagle, Destiny Maguire from Greenwood, Hannah Mitchel, Macayla Mucha, Brooke Null and Savannah Paugstat from Plattsmouth and Kaitlyn Baker from Weeping Water.
Those who make the Dean’s List must also have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.
“We have had great students from Cass County and we appreciate them coming here and being successful,” Hogue said.