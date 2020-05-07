Cass County students graduating from UNMC this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA – Numerous Cass County students will begin their public health careers as they receive degrees in their respective fields from the University of Nebraska Medical Center this week.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the school will conduct virtual commencement ceremonies for 1,013 graduates. The ceremonies for the specific colleges will be held Thursday through Saturday.

The graduating students from Cass County, their degrees, and their specific colleges are as follows:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

(UNMC College of Nursing – Lincoln Division):

Kyleigh Dixon-LaBoy, Eagle

Serena Rohrbough (with highest distinction), Greenwood

(UNMC College of Nursing – Omaha Division):

Erin Krumland, Eagle

Erin Pedersen, Plattsmouth

Doctor of Nursing Practice

(UNMC College of Nursing – Omaha Division):

Denae Luetchens, Murray

Doctor of Medicine

(UNMC College of Medicine):