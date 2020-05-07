Cass County students graduating from UNMC this weekend

OMAHA – Numerous Cass County students will begin their public health careers as they receive degrees in their respective fields from the University of Nebraska Medical Center this week.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the school will conduct virtual commencement ceremonies for 1,013 graduates. The ceremonies for the specific colleges will be held Thursday through Saturday.
The graduating students from Cass County, their degrees, and their specific colleges are as follows:
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
(UNMC College of Nursing – Lincoln Division):
Kyleigh Dixon-LaBoy, Eagle
Serena Rohrbough (with highest distinction), Greenwood
(UNMC College of Nursing – Omaha Division):
Erin Krumland, Eagle
Erin Pedersen, Plattsmouth
Doctor of Nursing Practice
(UNMC College of Nursing – Omaha Division):
Denae Luetchens, Murray
Doctor of Medicine
(UNMC College of Medicine):
Jordan Bowman, Murdock
Laura Newton, Plattsmouth
Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
(UNMC College of Allied Health Professions):
Megan Johnson, Plattsmouth
Doctor of Physical Therapy
(UNMC College of Allied Health Professions):
Taylor Wessels, Cedar Creek
William Manning, Plattsmouth
Jerry Bockman, Louise Patterson, Weeping Water
Master of Science
(UNMC College of Graduate Studies)
Claire Moore, Beaver Lake
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!