Cass County students included in Morningside's Dean's List

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Two students from Cass County made the Morningside College Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

The Dean's List recognizes those students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and who completed at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a "C-." Students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).