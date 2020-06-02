Cass County students included in Morningside's Dean's List
View Comments

Cass County students included in Morningside's Dean's List

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Two students from Cass County made the Morningside College Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced that 434 students made that list.

The Dean's List recognizes those students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and who completed at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a "C-." Students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).

The Cass County students who made the list and their hometown are:

Logan T. Schuelke, Greenwood

Jessica K. Walker*, Plattsmouth

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News