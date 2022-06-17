Cass County students play in All-Star ensemble

KEARNEY – Three Cass County students composed successful melodies during their recent trip to one of the state’s top band events.

Weeping Water student Sam Hammons and Plattsmouth students Jayden Hamilton and Ava Thornton took part in the Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band May 31-June 4. They participated in practices at the University of Nebraska-Kearney and four performances at various sites in the city throughout the week.

Eric BenSalah, one of the marching band camp’s coordinators, said he was pleased with the way band members handled all of the activities during their time in Kearney. Hammons, Hamilton and Thornton joined 183 other students from across the state for their musical experiences.

“Really, a lot was demanded of the students during the week,” BenSalah said. “They rose to the challenge. Practicing upwards of seven to eight hours a day, on their feet, the kids showed that they were among some of the best in the state. We really saw all of that hard work come together in their performances at Harmon Park, the parade and halftime show for the Shrine Bowl.”

Alex Straatmann, grandmaster of Nebraska Masons, said their hard work did not go unnoticed. He felt students made positive impressions on people both with their musical abilities and generous attitudes.

“The Masonic All-Star Marching Band is such an integral part of the Shrine Bowl,” Straatmann said. “The memories of new friends and performing together at the halftime of the Shrine Bowl game is a lasting memory, but most important is the support they provide for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.”

Band members began their weeklong trip May 31 by meeting fellow students and learning music, marching steps and field formations. They continued with intense band practices for the next several days before giving a public concert at Harmon Park in Kearney on Friday, June 3.

Hammons, Hamilton and Thornton participated in the Shrine Bowl Parade in downtown Kearney on the morning of June 4. The parade route began at the corner of Railroad Street and Central Avenue and moved along several blocks of town before returning to Railroad Street.

Band members then traveled to Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Kearney for the 62nd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game. They performed the national anthem during pregame festivities and presented music for the audience during halftime. They wore blue Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band shirts as they played their songs.

Brad Weber, Dan Sodomka and Dr. Dave Bohnert led musicians throughout the week. Weber is a retired band instructor at Wayne High School and is currently a percussion instructor at Wayne State College. Sodomka directs the band program at Aurora High School and Bohnert is dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Wayne State.

Band members received scholarships from local Masonic lodges to cover the cost of the marching band camp. Hammons, Hamilton and Thornton received scholarships from Euclid Lodge Number 97, Plattsmouth Lodge Number 6 and Covert Lodge Number 11.

Students also enjoyed evening activities in Kearney throughout the week. Some of the activities included bowling, an ice cream social, a community dance and a polka band performance.

Hammons participated in the Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band for the second consecutive year. She plays clarinet in Weeping Water’s band program. Hamilton and Thornton both play flute in Plattsmouth’s band program.

All three students have earned academic awards and are involved in multiple activities at their schools. Their combined list of activities includes band, show choir, soccer, wrestling, track and field, basketball, volleyball, golf and Student Council.

The first Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band delivered music at the Nebraska Shrine Bowl in 1995. Hundreds of students have taken part in the camps and performances since then.

