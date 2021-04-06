Cass County students qualify for state journalism contest

NORFOLK – Cass County students will showcase their top-flight journalism skills in a statewide stratosphere later this month.
Students from Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth learned this past week that they had qualified for the Nebraska School Activities Association State Journalism Contest. NSAA officials announced state qualifiers for schools in Classes A, B and C. The top eight finishers in the preliminary judging phase of each category earned tickets to the state meet.
Plattsmouth will compete in Class B and Conestoga and Louisville will take part in the Class C event. Both state contests will be held Monday, April 26. The Blue Devils, Cougars and Lions will travel to Northeast Community College in Norfolk for the convention.
Plattsmouth students qualified for state in three categories. Aleea Stanford, Emma Field, Elliot Block and Josie Knust will represent the school in their events.
Conestoga will have 19 entries in 13 categories. Jasmin McKim, John McConnell, Makenzie Jones, Gabrielle Lewis, Lucas Michel, Jagger Plevel, Stephanie Poirier, Danie Parriott, Olivia Priefert, Emory Trofholz, Taylor McClatchey, Joshua Lingafelter, Gabriel Turner-Hickey, Jessica Poirier and Samarion Henry will travel to Norfolk for the state contest.
Louisville will have six entries in five journalism categories. Eva Quam, Lea Kalkowski, Jaylin Gaston, Ella Culver and Laura Swanson will represent Louisville at state.
Conestoga State Journalism Qualifiers
Advertising: Jasmin McKim – “BB Entertainment Ad”
Newspaper Column Writing: John McConnell – “Congrats, You Showed Up!”
Newspaper Column Writing: Makenzie Jones – “Required Extracurriculars May Do More Harm than Good”
In-depth Newspaper Coverage: Gabrielle Lewis, Lucas Michael, Jagger Plevel, Stephanie Poirier – “Who Are You?”
Editorial Cartooning: Danie Parriott
Editorial Writing: John McConnell – “Almost Through the Woods”
Photo/Artistic Illustration: Olivia Priefert – “In the Spotlight”
Headline Writing: John McConnell
Headline Writing: Lucas Michel – “Knights Fall From Their High Horse,” “Big Ten Tests Positive for Poor Leadership” and “Walking in a Winter of Washing Hands”
Newspaper Sports Feature Writing: Danie Parriott – “A Seamless Transition”
Newspaper Sports Feature Writing: Emory Trofholz – “A Fast Start”
Yearbook Layout: Emory Trofholz – “Softball”
Yearbook Layout: Danie Parriott – “Cross Country”
Yearbook Layout: Taylor McClatchey – “Homecoming”
Sports News Writing: Lucas Michel – “Knights Fall From Their High Horse”
Broadcast Sports Story: Olivia Priefert – “Football Scrimmage Recap”
Broadcast Sports Story: Joshua Lingafelter, Gabriel Turner-Hickey – “State Wrestling Recap”
Broadcast Feature Story: Olivia Priefert – “Conestoga Cougarettes State Championship Recap”
Broadcast Public Service Announcement: Jessica Poirier, Samarion Henry – “Depression PSA”
Louisville State Journalism Qualifiers
Headline Writing: Eva Quam – “COVID Takes Center Stage,” “E-Sports Levels Up to State!” and “Mask Break or Recess”
Yearbook Layout: Lea Kalkowski – “Unconventional”
Yearbook Theme Development: Lea Kalkowski, Jaylin Gaston, Ella Culver – “Unconventional”
Yearbook Sports Feature Writing: Jaylin Gaston – “Boys Basketball”
Yearbook Sports Feature Writing: Laura Swanson – “Tackling COVID”
Yearbook Theme Copywriting: Lea Kalkowski – “Unconventional”
Plattsmouth State Journalism Qualifiers
Yearbook Layout: Aleea Stanford – “Marching Band: A Season of Experiences”
Yearbook Theme Development: Emma Field, Elliot Block, Josie Knust – “Point of View”
Yearbook Theme Copywriting: Aleea Stanford – “Point of View”