Cass County students qualify for state journalism contest

NORFOLK – Cass County students will showcase their top-flight journalism skills in a statewide stratosphere later this month.

Students from Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth learned this past week that they had qualified for the Nebraska School Activities Association State Journalism Contest. NSAA officials announced state qualifiers for schools in Classes A, B and C. The top eight finishers in the preliminary judging phase of each category earned tickets to the state meet.

Plattsmouth will compete in Class B and Conestoga and Louisville will take part in the Class C event. Both state contests will be held Monday, April 26. The Blue Devils, Cougars and Lions will travel to Northeast Community College in Norfolk for the convention.

Plattsmouth students qualified for state in three categories. Aleea Stanford, Emma Field, Elliot Block and Josie Knust will represent the school in their events.

Conestoga will have 19 entries in 13 categories. Jasmin McKim, John McConnell, Makenzie Jones, Gabrielle Lewis, Lucas Michel, Jagger Plevel, Stephanie Poirier, Danie Parriott, Olivia Priefert, Emory Trofholz, Taylor McClatchey, Joshua Lingafelter, Gabriel Turner-Hickey, Jessica Poirier and Samarion Henry will travel to Norfolk for the state contest.