Cass County students receive degrees at Peru State

PERU – There were 11 students from Cass County who were awarded degrees from Peru State College in December, the school announced this week.
They were among 147 students who were awarded degrees from Peru State President Dr. Dan Hanson during ceremonies on Dec. 13, 2019.
The students from Cass County, including their hometown and major, are:
Elmwood:
Brandy M. Drueke: Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Inclusive B-3, Summa Cum Laude
Louisville:
Lauren Elizabeth Waggoner: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction
Manley:
Alan Dwight Barnes: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction
Megan Barnes: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction
You have free articles remaining.
Joshua Robert Schliefert: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction
Murdock:
Laura Christine Fortney: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration - Management Business Administration - Marketing Business Administration - Human Resources and Risk Management
Heather Ann Holub: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction
Nehawka:
Kate Marie Nutzman: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction
Plattsmouth:
Savannah Joan Paugstat: Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education K-12 Supplemental Endorsement: Coaching (7-12), Magna Cum Laude
Union:
Ashley Renee Looper: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction
Weeping Water:
Kaitlyn Nicole Baker: Bachelor of Science in Psychology Minor: Alcohol and Drug Counseling Minor: Theatre