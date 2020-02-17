Cass County students receive degrees at Peru State
Cass County students receive degrees at Peru State

PERU – There were 11 students from Cass County who were awarded degrees from Peru State College in December, the school announced this week.

They were among 147 students who were awarded degrees from Peru State President Dr. Dan Hanson during ceremonies on Dec. 13, 2019.

The students from Cass County, including their hometown and major, are:

Elmwood:

Brandy M. Drueke: Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Inclusive B-3, Summa Cum Laude

Louisville:

Lauren Elizabeth Waggoner: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Manley:

Alan Dwight Barnes: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Megan Barnes: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Joshua Robert Schliefert: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Murdock:

Laura Christine Fortney: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration - Management Business Administration - Marketing Business Administration - Human Resources and Risk Management

Heather Ann Holub: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Nehawka:

Kate Marie Nutzman: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Plattsmouth:

Savannah Joan Paugstat: Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education K-12 Supplemental Endorsement: Coaching (7-12), Magna Cum Laude

Union:

Ashley Renee Looper: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Weeping Water:

Kaitlyn Nicole Baker: Bachelor of Science in Psychology Minor: Alcohol and Drug Counseling Minor: Theatre

