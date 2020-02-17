Cass County students receive degrees at Peru State

PERU – There were 11 students from Cass County who were awarded degrees from Peru State College in December, the school announced this week.

They were among 147 students who were awarded degrees from Peru State President Dr. Dan Hanson during ceremonies on Dec. 13, 2019.

The students from Cass County, including their hometown and major, are:

Elmwood:

Brandy M. Drueke: Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Inclusive B-3, Summa Cum Laude

Louisville:

Lauren Elizabeth Waggoner: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Manley:

Alan Dwight Barnes: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Megan Barnes: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Joshua Robert Schliefert: Master of Science in Education - Curriculum and Instruction

Murdock:

Laura Christine Fortney: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration - Management Business Administration - Marketing Business Administration - Human Resources and Risk Management